Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 128.1 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 734,616 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 429 (since Friday)

Test-positive rate: 2.7 percent

Currently hospitalized: 97

Total deaths: 2,874

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health.

Leading off

Help: Do you know the best neighborhood in Rhode Island for trick-or-treating? E-mail me your secret along with a sentence about why it’s so great, and I’ll share answers on Friday.

Everyone seems to have an idea for how Rhode Island should spend its $1.1 billion in American Rescue Plan funding, including me: I think they should build a dome over Mount Pleasant Little League so the kiddos I coach can play baseball all year long.

But Governor Dan McKee and legislative leaders are far more likely to listen to the nearly 80,000 union members who are part of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, so it’s worth highlighting a few of the organization’s most significant ideas in a 26-point proposal it just released.

Here are four that stand out.

Saving Providence’s pension system

On one hand, it’s no surprise that the AFL-CIO wants to secure the pensions of thousands of city workers, but its plan is going to be music to outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza’s ears. The organization thinks the state should purchase all assets of the Providence Water Supply Board, and then require the city to deposit all proceeds into the pension system. There would be some debate over how much that would actually cost (likely somewhere in the hundreds of millions), but it would likely end the perennial discussion about the capital city’s financial challenges.

Free RIPTA

Michelle Wu is the favorite to be Boston’s next mayor, and one of her signature proposals is to make MBTA service free. This is the same concept for Rhode Island, except the AFL-CIO is suggesting doing it at the state level rather than from a single city. The organization notes that offering free bus transportation could help achieve some of the state’s goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from cars.

Recognition pay for essential workers

In Massachusetts, House leaders have introduced a plan to give $2,000 bonuses to essential workers who have showed up to work in person during the pandemic. The AFL-CO has a similar idea for Rhode Island, although it’s unclear exactly how much they would get.

Carbon-free schools

The AFL-CIO is encouraging state leaders to make a down payment on building new schools and retrofitting existing school buildings to make all school carbon-free by 2030. That would include using some American Rescue Plan funding and placing a bond question on the ballot next year. This being a union-backed plan, the organization says union labor should be prioritized.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ At 6 p.m., Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos are holding a public input session on their Rhode Island 2030 plan at the Harry Kizirian Elementary School in Providence.

⚓ McKee will also attend the Rhode Island Children’s Cabinet meeting at 4 p.m. to push his plan to use 10 percent of the state’s $1.1 billion in American Rescue Plan funding.

⚓ The Rotary Club of Providence is holding its “Legends for Literacy” event at the Providence Marriott on Orms Street at 6 p.m.

