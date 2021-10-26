The womanmanaged to get out of the ambulance on the ramp from Route 9 to I-495 at 11:27 a.m., State Police said in a statement. Passing drivers saw the woman running across the median and jumping down to Route 9 westbound before continuing to run away.

A State Police K-9 unit helped to rescue a young woman who escaped from an ambulance en route to a hospital Tuesday and ran into the woods near Interstate 495 in Westborough, officials said.

State Police patrols and K-9 units as well as local police began searching for the woman. A trooper with the K-9 unit, and his partner, Orry, began attempting to track the path the woman took from the ambulance. After several minutes of searching, Orry pulled toward the highway, attempting to cross it.

Advertisement

Troopers then stopped traffic, allowing the K-9 unit to cross the highway. The woman, who officials say has emotional issues, was found shortly after noon when Orry pulled into an embankment. She was suffering from injuries and the trooper began providing medical assistance.

The woman was then taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester by an ambulance crew escorted by State Police, the statement said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.