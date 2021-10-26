A 26-year-old man who allegedly set fire to a Wareham home while four people were inside was ordered held without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing at his Tuesday arraignment in Wareham District Court, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

Michael C. Muise is charged with four counts of attempted murder, and one count each of arson of a dwelling and breaking and entering in the daytime, prosecutors said.

Wareham first responders were sent to 29 Onset Ave. for a report of a fire at 5:20 p.m. Monday, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. All four people inside the home were uninjured in the blaze.