Massachusetts education leaders have extended the universal mask mandate for most public schools through Jan. 15, 2022, the state announced on Tuesday.

The mandate, which was previously set to expire on Nov. 1, requires all students and staff members 5 years and older to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, except when eating, drinking, or during mask breaks. Masks are not required outdoors, and masks are recommended but not required for children under 5.

Schools still will have the option to request permission to lift the mask requirement for vaccinated individuals if at least 80 percent of their student and staff body is vaccinated. The decision to lift masks is a local one, Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley has said, and districts are not required to take advantage of it.