Cornelius Hegarty III, 43, of Salisbury, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after he crashed into a 2021 Subaru Forester while driving north , the statement said.

A Massachusetts man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after he crashed into another car on Interstate 95 in Wells, Maine late Monday night, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Public Safety

A 2021 Subaru Forester was destroyed after it was hit in a drunk driving crash in Wells, Maine.

Maine State Police responded to the two-car crash in Wells at 11:46 p.m. Police said they received complaints of Hegarty driving erratically shortly before the crash, according to the statement.

The two occupants of the Subaru , Carol Funk, 64, and Steven Funk, 65, both of Scarborough, Maine, were transported to York Hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Hegarty was unharmed , according to police.

Crash photos released by police show the hood of Hegarty’s 2013 Toyota Corolla smashed in, with pieces of debris hanging off the front of the car. The Subaru Forester also sustained serious damage to the front of the car.

A photo of Hegarty's 2013 Toyota Corolla taken from the scene of the crash. Maine State Pol

Hegarty is scheduled to be arraigned in a York County court at “a later date,” according to Maine Dept. of Public Safety officer Shannon Moss.





