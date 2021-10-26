Medford is seeking community input on how it can better assist people from diverse backgrounds in accessing services relating to behavioral health and substance use disorders.

The city is holding remote listening sessions Nov. 4 and Nov 10. Through the sessions, officials hope to hear from residents from varied cultural backgrounds on the challenges they face securing behavioral health or substance abuse services and how the city can improve its outreach on the subject. Based on that input, the city plans to implement changes to its messaging and also help community groups with their outreach to diverse populations.

The multilingual sessions, both set for 6 to 8 p.m on Zoom, are open to all but targeted to specific populations. The Nov. 3 session is for Arabic and Portuguese speakers, and people from Black and Indigenous communities of color. The Nov.10 session is for Spanish and Haitian-Creole speakers.