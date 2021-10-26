A Special Town Meeting in Milton voted to use $177,000 in unanticipated revenue to add two police officers and two school positions, as well as boost the Milton Public Library budget.

“The budget process for fiscal year 2022 reflected a conservative approach to any revenue increases and the new revenue growth … represents a welcome ray of light in what was a clouded budget forecast,” the Warrant Committee said in its report.

The Oct. 25 meeting, conducted remotely on Zoom, also voted to authorize the Select Board to acquire a 37,000-square-foot property at 41 Wharf St., which is located between the Milton Yacht Club and the Neponset River.