A Special Town Meeting in Milton voted to use $177,000 in unanticipated revenue to add two police officers and two school positions, as well as boost the Milton Public Library budget.
“The budget process for fiscal year 2022 reflected a conservative approach to any revenue increases and the new revenue growth … represents a welcome ray of light in what was a clouded budget forecast,” the Warrant Committee said in its report.
The Oct. 25 meeting, conducted remotely on Zoom, also voted to authorize the Select Board to acquire a 37,000-square-foot property at 41 Wharf St., which is located between the Milton Yacht Club and the Neponset River.
Town Administrator Michael Dennehy said the current owners of the property — the condominium association of 88 Wharf Street — are giving the land to the town, as well as paying $75,000 over five years to cover back taxes. The town already owns the adjacent property leased by the Milton Yacht Club, which he assumes will remain there, he said.
“The town will try to improve access to the waterfront and make it a little more user friendly down there,” Dennehy said. “We want to make it more of a destination, and [provide] permanent accommodation for the Milton High School crew team.”
The Special Town Meeting also voted to spend $350,000 from a cable-related fund to create and launch a town-owned fiber-optic network to support public, education, or governmental cable television services.
