The rain from an powerful weather system arrived in the region Tuesday morning, signaling the start of at two-day long stretch of turbulent weather.
“First round of rainfall this morning is expected to briefly end for some late this morning, before the main low pressure arrives late today,’' forecasters from the National Weather Service wrote Tuesday morning.
High wind warnings are expected in coastal Massachusetts and southern coastal Rhode Island starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday that will remain in effect until 2 p.m. Wednesday.
“This will be a dynamic system, meaning it will intensify as it approaches,’’ forecasters wrote. “Wind remains the greatest concern with this event...Strongest winds expected tonight, then diminishing Wednesday.”
Downed power lines and flooding is possible in low-lying areas prone to flooding, forecasters wrote.
“Poor-drainage flooding is most likely, but cannot rule out some more significant flooding in spots,” forecasters wrote. “When all is done, thinking total rainfall with range from about 1.5 inches towards the Berkshires, up to 4 inches in places towards the east coast of MA.”
By Thursday, the system will have faded, forecasters wrote.
“Much quieter and mainly dry weather returns Thursday into at least part of Friday,’' forecasters wrote.
