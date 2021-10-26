The rain from an powerful weather system arrived in the region Tuesday morning, signaling the start of at two-day long stretch of turbulent weather.

“First round of rainfall this morning is expected to briefly end for some late this morning, before the main low pressure arrives late today,’' forecasters from the National Weather Service wrote Tuesday morning.

High wind warnings are expected in coastal Massachusetts and southern coastal Rhode Island starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday that will remain in effect until 2 p.m. Wednesday.