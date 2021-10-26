Meteorologically, the storm is developing off the mid-Atlantic coastline. You can see on the loop below. It’s the spinning action southeast of New York City. This storm will become very intense later today and into Wednesday. After this morning’s downpours, I actually think there’s going to be a bit of a lull in the heavy rain. This doesn’t mean you won’t see some showers or drizzle but the steady stuff will wait.

A band of rain was moving through southern New England early Tuesday with the heaviest still south of New England.

The nor’easter wont get underway until later today, but if you were out for an early morning walk, you might have thought it already began. Heavy tropical downpours on the right side of the developing storm -- associated with muggy air to the South and cool air to the north --already brought over half an inch of rain in a short amount of time to some areas. This is not the main event. That is still going to happen later today.

The storm which will become a powerful nor’easter is developing off New Jersey Tuesday morning. COD Weather

In the second half of the afternoon, I expect radar to start showing a band of heavy rain rotating in from the south. This rain will peak in our area late this evening and in the early morning hours of Wednesday. It is during this time that we’re most likely to see some street and basement flooding.

Advertisement

The rain will taper off Wednesday morning with leftover showers.

Wind is going to be a big issue, highest along the coastline. Along with the rain, a swath of heavy wind will arc inland during the evening hours. That wind will be particularly strong within five to 10 miles of the shore and less intense but still notable west of Route 128. There is the potential for a significant number of power outages. Although the wind will die down early Wednesday, it will still be breezy and this may extend the outage time as crews have more difficulty restoring it.

Advertisement

Flood watches are posted east of the Berkshires with the wind warning mainly east of route 128. NOAA Data

One of the more interesting aspects of the storm is the track. It will move towards New England from the east and then do a loop heading back towards the south before eventually moving northeast out to sea later Thursday. It’s that track that will create the strongest winds and heaviest rain. This is also why I expect the heaviest wind and rain to move in from the east within a few hours of midnight tonight.

The center of the storm shown at an L will make its closest pass to Boston pre-dawn Wednesday. Tropical Tidbits

I suspect some delays at Logan Airport as flights to the south become interrupted and eventually winds may be too strong for some aircraft.

You would think with a storm this size coastal flooding would be a big problem, but because of the tides being at an astronomically low point in the cycle, this is not going to be a significant part of the storm.

Thursday we should get some sunshine by the afternoon. It will be cool with temperatures in the 50s. This is followed by more clouds and perhaps some rain to start the weekend. I’m going to be optimistic and hope everything clears out for the kids Sunday night, Halloween.







