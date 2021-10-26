The Lexington Historical Society’s new Archives and Research Center is opening to researchers Monday, Nov. 1.

Attached to the back of the historic Munroe Tavern, the barn-style building is intended as an accessible place for researchers to make use of the society’s collections. Spanning more than three centuries of Lexington history, those artifacts — ranging from letters and photographs to farm equipment and clothing — are now available for researchers to explore.

Officials said the new facility also will provide expanded workspace for staff and volunteers to catalog and process the collection, ensuring easier access to materials.