When it’s completed by the end of next year, the system will centralize all permits, licenses, and information about a property into one comprehensive database, Fuller said.

The online system, called “NewGov,” is designed to allow residents, contractors, and businesspeople to apply for building approvals, work permits, and licenses online, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement.

The city of Newton will begin rolling out a new online information tracking system starting early next month that is meant to make applying for permits and licenses easier and more efficient.

The system is intended to improve how the city conducts business, including city departmental operations and coordination and interactions with businesses and contractors, Fuller said. It is also meant to improve the public’s ability to research property information.

The City Council approved $1.1 million for the multiyear project implementation early this year, according to Fuller, and uses the OpenGov system utilized by more than 80 communities in Massachusetts.

OpenGov provides cloud software to local governments for permitting, licensing, and code enforcement workflows, according to the company’s website.

The project’s first phase on Nov. 1 will include mechanical permits, inspectional services certificates, food establishment permit and license renewals, and engineering permits.

