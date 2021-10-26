Ellen Fisher, the curator of FenceART, said the project has “a kind of ‘permanently temporary’ quality that’s really unique.”

The FenceART program is supported by the city of Newton, along with grants from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and Newton Cultural Council. Artists who live, work, volunteer, worship, or participate in art classes in Newton are invited to submit work for the public art project.

Newton Community Pride is seeking submissions for its FenceART program, which prints artwork onto high-quality banners that are displayed at five locations throughout the city.

“It’s a string of little outdoor galleries scattered across the city, where the artwork changes every few weeks. There’s always something worthwhile to see at each of these 5 fences, every day, all year long,” Fisher said in a statement.

Each year, 20 works by Newton artists are chosen for the project, according to the statement. Each is displayed for a 10-week period.

Artists interested in submitting images of their work in photography, painting, quilting, collage, or 3D illustration should do so by the program’s Dec. 1 deadline. Instructions for submissions are available at newtoncommunitypride.org.

Gloria Gavris, the chairwoman of the Newton Community Pride board, said the organization is committed to supporting temporary and community art in the city.

“Our FenceART program is another opportunity to find and showcase high-quality, varied works from Newton artists. We believe it is a great asset to ‘come upon’ quality artwork in our daily lives and we are delighted to sponsor this program, now in its [seventh] year,” Gavris said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.