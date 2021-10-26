A pedestrian was fatally injured Tuesday morning when they were hit by a school bus in Mattapan, Boston police said.

The incident took place around 6:50 a.m. near the 700 block of Walk Hill Street near the intersection with Blue Hill Avenue, police said. The victim was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where they were later pronounced dead, police said.

The gender and age of the victim were not available. Homicide detectives are investigating, police said.