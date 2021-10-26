A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car in Manchester, NH, Tuesday night, police said in a statement.
Manchester police responded to 100 McGregor St. for a reports of a crash at 7:14 p.m., according to the statement. The car was driving south on McGregor Street when it hit a pedestrian in the road, police said.
Upon arrival, police found the pedestrian, a 67-year-old man from Manchester, who was suffering from life-threatening injuries, officials said. He was taken to Catholic Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver, a 24-year-old man also from Manchester, was unharmed , police said.
The two men were not immediately named Tuesday night.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Manchester police.
