A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car in Manchester, NH, Tuesday night, police said in a statement.

Manchester police responded to 100 McGregor St. for a reports of a crash at 7:14 p.m., according to the statement. The car was driving south on McGregor Street when it hit a pedestrian in the road, police said.

Upon arrival, police found the pedestrian, a 67-year-old man from Manchester, who was suffering from life-threatening injuries, officials said. He was taken to Catholic Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.