Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, an English rock band that formed in 2018 to play the early psychedelic music by Pink Floyd, will kick off their tour Jan. 18, 2022 in Toronto and will stop in 26 major cities, including Boston on Jan. 21 at the Shubert Theatre at the Boch Center and in Providence at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Jan. 22. They will conclude their tour Feb. 28, 2022 in Vancouver.

The band includes former Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason and longtime touring bassist Guy Pratt, along with Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, guitarist Lee Harris, and keyboardist Dom Beken.

The band played in their debut North American tour in 2019, and Mason said in a statement that the band wanted to return to the states for another round of shows.

“We’re happy to be back at it and playing Pink Floyd music fans may have never had the chance to experience live,” said Mason.

Tickets for the Providence concert date will go on sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. at the PPAC box office and online. Tickets for the show will range in price from $45 to $130, according to the theater.

