Derecka Purnell's "Becoming Abolitionists" is our book pick of the season. Astra House

Derecka Purnell, a human rights lawyer, writer, and organizer, delivers one of the most important books of the year in “Becoming Abolitionists.” Part memoir, part sociopolitical reflections, this book is written with love, history, and the Black radical imagination. Purnell gifts us with a necessary novel and meaningful way to dive into dialogues on what it means to be an abolitionist.