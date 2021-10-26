“We’re heading into winter. Everyone wants hot drinks. It’s either buy the expensive sleeves or double cup — which isn’t great for the environment. It’s tricky for us,” said Lanning.

PROVIDENCE — When Dave Lanning and Kelsey Garvin opened Little City Coffee & Kitchen , the cardboard sleeves that went around their cups of hot brews came in a pack of a thousand for $35. Now they have to buy that same pack for about $80.

They can’t find 12-ounce iced coffee cups anywhere, and they’re not getting a straight answer from any distributor about when they’ll be back in stock. They went to purchase mugs with their logos on them for people to buy at the store, but were told after the order was processed that they’d have to pick another, more expensive style because the ones they wanted were not available. Order minimums went from a doable amount for a two-person business (who handle almost all the day-to-day operations themselves) to $250 weekly, or else they will have to pay for a $50 delivery fee.

The rising costs of takeout packaging, which is used for all of their sales (they don’t have indoor dining) and the uncertainty of when prices will go back down is preventing them from hiring staff and from easily planning orders from one week to the next.

Lanning’s struggles are mirrored by many of Rhode Island’s eateries. Owners, who had to shift to takeout early in the pandemic, have largely been able to reopen their dining rooms. But just as ingredients that chefs need are increasing in price — or not available at all — so, too, are the items restaurants need in order to serve their customers, such as plastic cups, takeout boxes, and containers for cocktails to-go. And it’s preventing some of them from rebounding fully.

“At this rate, restaurants won’t be able to survive. We have a major supply problem on all fronts and there’s no end in sight,” said Jason Carron, who owns Avery Restaurant Consulting. He said restaurant owners for a “middle of the road, American food” joint likely added an additional 10 percent to their budgets just to cover takeout supplies.

To Eduarda Ferreira, the owner of Silver Star Bakery on Ives Street in Providence’s Fox Point neighborhood, the situation reminds her of the America she first encountered as an immigrant from the Azores in the 1970s — another era of inflation and shortages.

But throughout more than three decades in business, selling pasteis de nata and massa sovada bursting from their plastic packages, she says she’s never seen anything like this. Every week is a different challenge, like higher costs and, just last week, not being able to get yeast. The cost of takeout boxes has gone up by about 30 percent, Ferreira said.

“All the prices went up like crazy, but especially the boxes,” Ferreira said.

A drinks-to-go table is set up outside. LM Otero/Associated Press

Tony Fonseca, who co-owns Central Falls-based distributor Packaging and More with his brother, said that even typically inexpensive things are now relatively expensive, like cardboard for pizza boxes and foam for coffee cups. Many items are also harder to get.

“We have no idea what we’re going to be chasing next,” Fonseca said. “And you’re always chasing something.”

Packaging and More buys from manufacturers and then sells and distributes them to local restaurants and grocery stores. Only a small percentage of their products actually come from overseas. But those overseas products include important food vessels for any self-respecting Rhode Islander — paper cups for soups and chowders — as well as disposable gloves. Prices on imported items have gone up even more than domestic ones.

“The cost of sending a truck from Oregon to Rhode Island has probably gone up two times, but the cost of shipping from Malaysia to Los Angeles has gone up 10 times,” Fonseca said.

In addition to higher shipping costs, some of the price increases are because of the cost of materials. There have been three price increases in PET, used to make non-microwavable containers, in the past 18 months, when there normally might have been one, Fonseca said. Polypropylene containers for microwavable foods are now two to two and a half times more expensive than they were in the beginning of the year.

“At some point along the line, there are too many increases, and some of them have to be passed onto the consumer,” Fonseca said.

Benjamin Sukle owns Oberlin, a New American restaurant in downtown Providence that serves seasonal small plates. He says it’s inevitable that costs for consumers will soon rise.

“To say something that won’t stay steady in price [for the business] won’t change for the consumer just isn’t possible. I didn’t go to business school, but I know we will have to adapt,” said Sukle.

One of this biggest expenses comes from disposable gloves, which is necessary for nearly every back-of-the-house employee.

“I’m paying anywhere from $60 to $80 for a case of gloves. It used to be $20. And we go through a box a week,” said Sukle. He said he and his crew sometimes have to find alternatives, like sandwich bags without the zipper.

At Andréas, a Greek-American cuisine on College Hill which is temporarily closed, owner Nicholas Makris said he went from paying 55 cents per microwaveable takeout container prior to COVID-19 to $1.60 each now.

“All at the same time, we’re all wondering, do I swallow the loss or do I pass it onto my customers with a takeout fee?” asked Makris, who is also a food and beverage management professor at Johnson & Wales University. “This isn’t going to let up. Not for at least six months to a year. We’re just going to have to wait it out.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz. Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.