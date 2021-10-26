“Rhode Island is definitely the Transylvania of America,” said Bell, who is working on the second volume of his book, Food for the Dead: On the Trail of New England’s Vampires . “That distinction hasn’t been taken by anyone else. Rhode Island has 18 cases of vampires.”

Ask Michael Bell, who has a doctorate in folklore, and he will recite the date and place of more than 80 cases of vampires and spooky folklore in New England.

Bell hunts for vampires within the lines of local history, newspapers, medical journals and stories passed down from generation to generation that indicates a presence of evil. His online searches through newspaper archives start with the words: “superstition, consumption, exhume.”

A query typically produces 800 to 1,000 hits. Most of the time the searches don’t go into the same narrative.

Bell says Rhode Island’s supernatural history had a parallel with the consumption epidemic — known today as tuberculosis — that makes infected patients become weak and pale.

Tuberculosis is a serious infectious bacteria that affects the lungs and causes patients to cough blood, lose weight, and suffer from night sweats and fever. Many people infected today don’t have symptoms and it is partly cured with antibiotics.

“Physically they started to look like the walking dead,” Bell said. “Something was sucking the life out of them.”

Some townsfolk blamed the illnesses on an evil presence that possessed the dead and allowed them to prey on the living from beyond the grave. However, the term “vampyre” didn’t appear until after 1848, Bell says.

Frightened family members agreed to exhume the bodies of their kin to check for signs of an unnatural presence. The consumption rituals were comprised of a medical examination and if necessary, cremations of bodies or organs, to dispel evil spirits.

In some cases, a cocktail was made using the dead person’s ashes and fed to the sick as a cure. The remedy was very often unsuccessful.

In the 19th century, tuberculosis killed one in seven people and killed more people in New England than any other disease, according to an essay by Constance Manoli-Skocay, a staff assistant at Concord Free Public Library.

“I guess the bottom line is that [consumption rituals] were the last resort,” Bell said. “They had cures that didn’t work. In the end, the doctor would say there’s nothing I can do. Prepare to meet your maker. Some families weren’t willing to give up.

“They’d heard from various sources about this folk medicine remedy: Go to the cemetery and exhume the bodies and see which one looked too fresh — blood in the vital organs. Take the organs out and burn the ashes and sometimes they were told to feed the ashes to those who were sick.”

Bell said most of the cases he found were in Providence County in the extreme northeast part of Rhode Island, and Washington County from Westerly, R.I., to Narragansett.

In 1796, The Cumberland, R.I., town council granted permission for Stephen Staples to exhume the body of his daughter, Abigail, for experimentation in an attempt to save the life of his daughter, Lavinia.

According to New England Today, “Lavinia told of dreams in which a shady figure sat heavily on her chest and drew out her breath.” She reportedly called out Abigail’s name, the magazine said.

Bell also located the case of 19-year-old Nancy Young of Foster, who died in 1827, whose corpse was exhumed and burned. Four more of Anna and Levi Young’s children died of tuberculosis. Other cases were reported in Kent County in 1838, one in Newport in 1875, and in Washington County in 1799, 1858, two in 1872, and the popular Mercy Brown case in 1892.

“Some that I can’t find firm documentation happened in the early 1900s,” Bell said.

Bell’s first volume was written about the first 20 cases he found. He has since located 60 more reports of ritualistic events that were intended to rid people of evil spirits and he believes “that is the tip of the iceberg.”

His interest in folklore was piqued through archaeology and anthropology.

“I was interested in belief systems and how they are supported by narratives, especially legends,” he said. “I went to school and got my doctorate at Indiana University Bloomington. “They have probably the oldest and most well-known folklore department in the country, if not the world.”

Bell said the story of Mercy Brown appeared in the Boston Globe a day after she was exhumed.

An excerpt from the Boston Globe reports on the superstitious ritual that led to the cremation of Mercy Lena Brown, 19, of Exeter, R.I. Boston Globe Archives

Vampire hysteria

In stories passed down by his relatives, Lewis Everett Peck shared the story of his distant cousin Mercy Brown with Bell in 1981, perhaps the most notable case of an alleged vampire in Rhode Island.

The corpses of George T. Brown’s wife and two daughters were exhumed March 17, 1892, in Exeter, R.I. Brown reluctantly yielded to neighbor’s pressure for a consumption ritual.

Brown’s wife, Mary Eliza, his eldest daughter, Mary Olive, 20, and Mercy Lena, 19, all died of consumption in a short span from 1883-1892.

Edwin Brown was a recently married young man who had traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado, hoping a change in environment would cure him. However, Edwin’s condition did not improve and he returned to Rhode Island to spend his last days with family and friends.

Hoping to save Edwin, neighbors pressured George Brown to hold a superstitious ritual that involved digging up his wife and daughters and performing an autopsy to determine if there was an evil presence afoot. Dr. Harold Metcalf, a medical examiner, grudgingly performed the autopsies.

Metcalf found that Mrs. Brown was in a mummified state, and Mary Olive’s body appeared to have a thick growth of hair on her head. Mercy’s corpse, which was kept in an above-ground tomb, was fresh. In spite of Dr. Metcalf’s assurance that the autopsy revealed nothing unnatural, Mercy Brown’s body was burned.

A concoction was made with the ashes but is unknown if Edwin Brown drank it. He died at age 27.

Michael Bell, who has a doctorate in folklore, says that in some New England states, people burned the organs of those who appeared to have the presence of evil inside them. Many of these "sick" individuals later become known as vampires. Courtesy of Michael Bell

Bell said the rituals appeared to be secular and unrelated to religious beliefs. Most cases that he found outside of New England had New England ties.

“It is purely a secular practice,” Bell said. “Good evidence for that was a congregational minister who called his congregation together to discuss if the dead could prey on the living. He didn’t try to answer this question based on his religious belief. He looked at this implicitly as something outside the spirit of religion. It wasn’t the devil or god, just an existential question.”

In many countries, burning is a ritual of purification, Bell said.

“It would be called sympathetic magic,” he said. “A magic connection between two things at a distance without physical contact.

“I looked at it as a folk remedy, not as a vampire practice that we think of as vampirism. People didn’t talk about their dead relatives leaving the grave and sucking their blood.”

In the end, family members had nothing to lose by trying. It was a bridge from fear to hope that wasn’t going to make someone worse.

Not every case ended with burning the dead, Bell said.

In Maine, a corpse simply had to be turned face down in its coffin before the body was buried.

One Connecticut case required sick people to be fumigated by smoke from a burning body.

Before the idea of vampires, newspapers would refer to consumption rituals as a “heathenistic practice.”

“Outsiders pretty well condemned the ritual,” Bell said.

Rhode Island and much of New England appear to crave folklore.

“In early New England, there wasn’t a huge separation from science, religions and magic,” Bell said. “These things seem to run in parallel tracks if not intersect.

“The witch trials were driven by the Puritan religion. That was one that wasn’t secular, like vampires that happened a century later. What both have in common is New Englanders have been open to alternative versions of how things work. People, before they planted, would consult the almanac to see what was the best time, when the moon was full or a new moon. They would consult astrologers before going on a voyage. People looking for places to dig wells would use a forked stick (also called water witching or water dowsing). There were tails of buried treasure. That’s what Joseph Smith was doing when he found the golden tablets. He was a for-hire treasure seeker.”

Bells says vampires are folklore in general. His family had its own stories of supernatural events, including tales of people coming back from the dead, and premonitions. His father was a newspaper journalist who wrote for news and wire services, and also about strange disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle.

“That interest was given to me very early,” Bell said. “I combined that with my interest in archaeology. To me, it was much more real to look at stories and narratives to get to the belief system of people than it was to look at broken pottery and bone fragments. It’s a more detailed richer form of evidence.”

Consumption remains a worldwide epidemic. More than 1.5 million people of the 10 million infected by it died in 2020.

“We still have all this folklore about COVID-19,” Bell said. “The parallels of what people don’t know.”

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.