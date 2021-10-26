Salem State University is aiming to bring more Spanish-speaking professionals into the health care industry.

The university this fall launched a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies and Spanish. The new major combines curriculum from the university’s growing Healthcare Studies program, which prepares students for non-clinical careers in health care, with its world languages program, which offers a concentration in Spanish.

Intended for heritage and non-heritage Spanish speakers, the new combined major is a response to the need for health care professionals who are fluent in the language and have an understanding of Spanish-speaking cultures.