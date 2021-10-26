Maine CDC officials are advising consumers to discard any packages of Hardie’s Crabmeat that were purchased between June 15, 2021 and Aug. 15, 2021. Freezing does not destroy the bacteria that causes the illness, officials said.

Five cases of salmonellosis have been reported from people who ate Hardie’s Crabmeat. Of the four Maine residents and one New Hampshire resident who got sick, two required hospitalization, officials said.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to a crabmeat distributor in Deer Isle, Maine.

“The establishment’s owners have addressed investigators’ concerns about the contaminated crabmeat, and there is no evidence that crabmeat currently being sold poses a risk if consumed,” Maine CDC officials said in a statement. “Crabmeat from Hardie’s was sold at multiple locations throughout Maine, but packages should be clearly labeled as coming from Hardie’s.”

Maine CDC officials said the crabmeat was most likely contaminated while it was being prepared and packaged.

Salmonellosis is an illness caused by salmonella, which is a type of bacteria found in the intestines of people and animals. Common symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, fever, and headache. They usually start 6 to 72 hours after being exposed and can last up to a week, officials said.

“You should not work if you are sick with Salmonellosis,” Maine CDC officials said in a statement. “This is especially important if you are a food handler, child care worker, or health care worker. Maine CDC recommends that individuals who experience severe symptoms contact their medical provider.”

Anyone who has questions about the investigation to trace the contaminated product should contact Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry at 207-287-3841. Those who have questions about salmonellosis should contact the Maine CDC at 1-800-821-5821.

