The Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão has opened a new location in the expanded Burlington Mall. Like its sister restaurant at Copley in Boston, the Burlington location features a churrasco bar for guests to watch chefs butcher, prepare, and grill their meals right in front of them. The Burlington restaurant also has an outdoor patio with fireplace seating for guests who would prefer to eat outside. For more information, go to fogodechao.com or call 781-382-0222.

Northern Essex Community College will present “Tiny Beautiful Things” on the outdoor stage at the Haverhill campus on Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 6 and 7 at 2 p.m. The play is based on the book of the same name by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos. The story dives into Strayed’s writings in her “Dear Sugar” advice column. Due to the play’s content, the show is recommended for viewers 18 and older. Tickets are available in advance at bit.ly/tinybeautifulthingshaverhill or in person at the door (cash only) at 100 Elliott St. Hot chocolate, hot cider, and apple cider donuts will be served. General admission is $15; seniors and students pay $10.

Advertisement

The Wayland Historical Society and the Wayland Free Public Library will host a joint program on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. titled “Three Wayland Women: WWI Yeomen (F), the First Women to Serve in the Military.” Local historian Jane Sciacca will present the program about the 11,000 Navy Yeomen (F) who worked as clerks in the Naval Reserve during World War I. Advance registration is required for the online event at bit.ly/waylandlibrary.

Gore place in Waltham is hosting an outdoor Family Nature Walk on Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. The guided trip will teach children ages 6 and over and their caretakers to look for plants and animals and discover ways to find nature in their neighborhoods. Advance tickets are required at bit.ly/goreplacewalks. The cost is free for adults, $11 for youths age 6 to 16.

Advertisement

The Holbrook Police Department welcomed a new furry friend on Oct. 15. The department’s new comfort dog, Blue, is a 10-week-old golden retriever trained by Golden Opportunities for Independence, a Walpole-based training group. Now, Blue and his handler, School Resource Officer Scott Glover, will attend additional training to learn to work as a team. After training, Blue’s duties will include de-escalation for children in need, comforting trauma survivors, visiting schools, and assisting in search and rescue efforts. Funding was provided by the Norfolk district attorney’s office. “Blue will serve as a resource for the whole community, and provide comfort and care when people need it the most, while also helping us to further relationships with residents,” Police Chief William Smith said.

The Milton Public Library is hosting its annual Great Book Sale on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale includes more than 750 newly donated selections priced from $2 to $5. Additionally, the Friends Book Shop will sell gently used books priced from 50 cents for children’s books to $2 to $3 for adult books. The sale will be in the library’s Keys Community Room at 476 Canton Ave. and will accept cash, credit cards, checks, and Venmo for payment. For more information, visit mplfriends.org.

Diana Bravo can be reached at diana.bravo@globe.com.