They nearly all bring heavy rain or snow, and gale-force winds similar to a tropical storm. However, unlike a tropical storm, which is powered by warm air from the Gulf of Mexico, a nor’easter is fueled by cold Arctic air over land, NWS says.

A nor’easter is a storm along the East Coast of North America that usually develops in the latitudes between Georgia and New Jersey, within 100 miles east or west of the East Coast, according to the National Weather Service. The storms typically move northeastward and gain maximum intensity near New England and the Maritime Provinces of Canada, the weather service says.

PROVIDENCE — While Rhode Island powers crews prepare to jump into action due to a slow-moving nor’easter developing along the mid-Atlantic coastline, meteorologists are predicting a variety of outcomes in Rhode Island.

“Some well-known nor’easters include the notorious Blizzard of 1888, the ‘Ash Wednesday’ storm of March 1962, the New England Blizzard of February 1978, the March 1993 ‘Superstorm’ and the recent Boston snowstorms of January and February 2015,” the NWS website says. “Past Nor’easters have been responsible for billions of dollars in damage, severe economic, transportation and human disruption, and in some cases, disastrous coastal flooding. Damage from the worst storms can exceed a billion dollars.”

Tuesday and Wednesday’s nor’easter will move slowly, unlike this summer’s tropical systems, which moved through relatively quickly, according to Ted Kresse of National Grid Research Institute. Coastal communities could face the greatest risk from a deluge of rainfall and whipping winds.

“We’re just starting to see the winds ramp up down here in North Kingstown,” said Kresse noting some typical areas of concern. “We’re definitely keeping an eye on the southeast portion of the state. The fact that the entire state is supposed to see a significant amount of rainfall, with fully leaved trees, that could certainly impact all different parts of the state, especially those areas that have a lot more trees in them. You do see some higher wind forecast in the coastal communities. We do worry about that.”

But even though some inland areas may not have higher wind, Kresse says, they could experience widespread tree debris.

“With fully leaved trees, all that precipitation does weigh on the leaves, which weighs on the limbs, which can cause limbs to come down,” he said. We’ve been tracking this [weather system] since the end of last week. We’ve secured additional resources. Many of those additional crews were in place by this morning, with more coming in tonight. We have a good plan, and we’re going to have to see what Mother Nature throws at us.”

What will the storm be like in Providence?

The Providence Emergency Management Agency says they are anticipating 2 to 3 inches of rain for the Providence area with up to 4 inches in some isolated areas, and wind gusts over 45 mph later this evening. Block Island could experience winds around 60 mph Tuesday night until Wednesday.

“With this current forecast, we are likely to see some urban street flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas and power outages due to tree damage and downed branches,” said PEMA spokesperson Clara Decerbo. ”Our crews have been preparing by clearing drainage basins and we will be closely monitoring any potential power outages overnight.”

Watches and warnings

A flood watch is in effect for all of Rhode Island, and wind advisories are in effect for the state’s coastal communities.

In Rhode Island, Providence and Kent counties are under a wind advisory from 6 p.m. Tuesday night until 2 p.m. Wednesday. Gusty winds could toss around unsecured objects and the weather service asks residents to secure any loose items in their yard.

The flood watch is in effect until Wednesday evening.





