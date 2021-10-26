Massachusetts schools once again received high marks from US News & World Report on Tuesday — this time taking the top two spots in the publication’s 2022 Best Global Universities Rankings.
Harvard University was ranked No. 1 overall, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology coming in at No. 2. They were followed by Stanford University, University of California Berkeley, and University of Oxford to round out the top five schools.
Eleven other Massachusetts schools joined Harvard and MIT on the list. Further down the rankings, Boston University, University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Northeastern University ranked No. 65, No. 148, and No. 176, respectively.
Advertisement
Here’s where Massachusetts’ colleges ranked:
1. Harvard University
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
65. Boston University
148. University of Massachusetts Amherst
176. Northeastern University
198. Tufts University
320. Brandeis University
379. University of Massachusetts Worcester
417. University of Massachusetts Boston
625. Boston College
1035. University of Massachusetts Dartmouth
1141. University of Massachusetts Lowell
1358. Worcester Polytechnic Institute
The list ranked 1,750 universities around the world. The US had the most ranked schools with 271 institutions.
The global rankings differed from other lists “due to their emphasis on academic research,” Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News, said in a statement.
According to the ranking’s methodology, global and regional research and the number of publications from an institution “that are among the 10 percent most cited” weighed heavily into the decision. Other criteria included books, conferences, and international collaboration.
Universities in the pool selected for consideration were chosen from Clarivate’s global reputation survey and any other institution that published 1,250 papers between 2015 and 2019.
Among global universities, US News also ranked Harvard first in 20 subjects, including biology and biochemistry, surgery, immunology, economics and business, oncology, and psychology/psychiatry. MIT took the top spots in mathematics and physics.
Advertisement
Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.