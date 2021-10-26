Massachusetts schools once again received high marks from US News & World Report on Tuesday — this time taking the top two spots in the publication’s 2022 Best Global Universities Rankings.

Harvard University was ranked No. 1 overall, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology coming in at No. 2. They were followed by Stanford University, University of California Berkeley, and University of Oxford to round out the top five schools.

Eleven other Massachusetts schools joined Harvard and MIT on the list. Further down the rankings, Boston University, University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Northeastern University ranked No. 65, No. 148, and No. 176, respectively.