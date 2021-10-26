A two-vehicle crash near the O’Neill Tunnel in downtown Boston is slowing the northbound commute on the Southeast Expressway Tuesday morning.
MassDOT tweeted about the crash around 7:26 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
In #Boston crash impacting northbound travel. Two lanes closed I-93 in O’Neill Tunnel prior to exit 17.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 26, 2021
Traffic was backing up to the Dorchester-Milton line as a result of the closed traffic lanes.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
