A two-vehicle crash near the O’Neill Tunnel in downtown Boston is slowing the northbound commute on the Southeast Expressway Tuesday morning.

MassDOT tweeted about the crash around 7:26 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

Traffic was backing up to the Dorchester-Milton line as a result of the closed traffic lanes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

