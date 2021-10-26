Meanwhile, drug-pricing reforms have come under sustained attack from pharmaceutical lobbyists, with some Democrats now balking at empowering Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs. Scaling back that proposal, which was expected to cut government spending by more than $700 billion over a decade, would complicate Democrats’ efforts to pay for coverage expansions.

A proposal to expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing, and vision benefits is in danger of falling from the tax-and-spending package rapidly taking shape in Congress. A framework to expand Medicaid to cover Americans in a dozen mostly Southern states has also been reworked.

WASHINGTON — Democrats’ sweeping plans to bolster Medicare and Medicaid benefits have been scaled back amid an assault from industry groups and opposition from centrists including Sen. Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia, with popular coverage expansions likely to be narrowed in hopes of reaching a deal this week.

Manchin told reporters on Monday that he had concerns about some of Democrats’ signature proposals, underscoring the fragile state of negotiations. ‘’You’ve got to stabilize’' Medicare’s long-term finances before adding new benefits, the senator said, adding that he thought the Medicaid proposal was ‘’unfair’' to states like his, which have already helped pay for the expansion of the program under the Affordable Care Act.

The infighting over health care also prompted Democratic leadership this month to consider a plan to delay some of the party’s health agenda to next year, including a plan to repeal a Trump-era ban on prescription drug rebates, hoping that election-year deadlines would force lawmakers to seal deals that are currently proving elusive, said three people with knowledge of the negotiations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations.

But further delays could backfire with patients and at the polls. Many Americans say that the cost of health care remains their top voting issue and that reforms that lower prescription drug prices are desperately needed. Backers of other popular measures including boosting home care and reducing the cost of health plans sold through ACA marketplaces are also jockeying for their inclusion in the package.

‘’The stakes for Democrats here are high because there are a number of important priorities they’ve tried to address for years,’’ said Larry Levitt, executive vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation. ‘’If they don’t pass them now, it may be many years before they have another opportunity.’’

The last-minute negotiations over the package’s health provisions have pitted some of the party’s most powerful wings against each other. The Medicare benefits expansion, which was originally forecast to cost more than $350 billion and has been championed by Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, and his allies who favor single-payer health care, is opposed by Manchin, who says the measure is too costly. A compromise President Biden floated to distribute vouchers to Medicare beneficiaries also has been panned by an array of lawmakers, ranging from Manchin to liberal stalwart Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan, even as other members retrench to fight for their priorities.

‘’I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure that Medicaid expansion stays in this bill,’’ said Senator Raphael Warnock, Democrat of Georgia, whose state is among the dozen that turned down the opportunity to expand the program through the ACA. ‘’What’s unfair is for the people in Georgia to be paying for health care in other states that they have no access to, because they woke up in the wrong state.’'

Democratic leaders are facing a math problem: to pass their social spending package, which also would address priorities such as climate change and child care, the party cannot lose a vote in the Senate and can only spare three votes in the House. Democrats also are wary of losing their tenuous control of Congress in next year’s midterms.

The party is also facing a rapidly approaching deadline: Biden’s overseas trip on Thursday, with the president hoping to trumpet a congressional deal on climate change at a United Nations conference next week.

But key elements of the bill remain in flux, with Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon, conceding to reporters on Tuesday that ‘’we’re still working’' on whether an expansion of Medicare benefits would be included in the package at all. Wyden added the fate of the Medicare proposal was linked to the embattled drug-price plan, which he said would produce ‘’savings by stopping these big pharma companies from ripping people off.’’

Democrats’ shrinking health agenda has caught the attention of Wall Street. A package that was increasingly envisioned to contain as much as $1 trillion in new health care spending is now likely to include just a fraction of that, investment firm Raymond James told clients on Friday. The firm predicted that total health care spending in the package could be as low as $275 billion, in addition to whatever Democrats spent on home care, another priority at risk of being cut from the bill.

Meanwhile, advocates continue to urge liberal Democrats to pursue their original broad goals.

‘’Poll after poll after poll, every single poll shows the most popular items are lowering prescription drug prices and reinvesting those funds into Medicare — dental, vision, and hearing,’’ said Bill Sweeney, senior vice president for government affairs for AARP, the advocacy group for people 50 and older. ‘’We hope that Congress will listen to their constituents and listen to the need.’’