The Pentagon has not, however, factored climate change into any of its engagement with Tunisia. Or anywhere else, for that matter, including China, which is likely to be strongly affected by sea level rise, intense storms, shortfalls of fresh water and arable land, and its quest for dominance of the critical-minerals market so important for clean energy, information, and defense technologies.

One of the last things Mark Esper did as secretary of defense was travel to North Africa , where he signed a 10-year defense cooperation agreement with Tunisia. In the year since, the United States has poured money into the troubled nation, but the aid has not brought stability as Tunisia continues to wrestle with poor governance, a faltering economy, unstable neighbors, and a drastically changing climate across the region that shapes all of the above.

That strategic deficit may be about to change: On Oct. 21, the Pentagon released a new Department of Defense Climate Risk Analysis, dubbed the DCRA, just as the National Intelligence Council released the first-ever National Intelligence Estimate on Climate Change. And while these reports are by no means the final word on climate and security, it is perhaps, to paraphrase Winston Churchill, “the end of the beginning.”

There’s been a long “beginning” when it comes to climate change at the Department of Defense. In the 1990s, military students of both the Naval and Air War Colleges published research on the security impacts of a climate that might change in the future. Shortly after 9/11, the Naval Ice Center inaugurated its “Ice Diminished Arctic” symposium. Nearly 15 years ago, the think tank CNA (then known as the Center for Naval Analysis) published a high-profile report on National Security and the Threat of Climate Change. In 2008, the director for National Intelligence produced a National Intelligence Assessment (a more speculative document than a full NIE) on climate change, which was never released publicly.

By 2009, the US Navy initiated its Task Force on Climate Change (one of the authors was its founding director) and the 2010 Quadrennial Defense Review stated climate change “may act as an accelerant of instability or conflict” For more than a decade, Congress has consistently, quietly given the Pentagon the authority to implement energy and climate resilience projects at military bases and in their surrounding communities.

Until now, however, the Pentagon has avoided any funding or initiatives that explicitly tie to climate change when it comes to core warfighting or strategy, and the intelligence community never released another comprehensive assessment about climate change. There’s been a big gap between high-level statements of the 2010 QDR and the new reports.

President Biden was clearly hoping to bridge that gap when he signed Executive Order 14008, “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad,” shortly after his inauguration. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin promptly directed the Pentagon to “get serious” about incorporating — and mainstreaming — all aspects and implications of climate change and security. Director for National Intelligence Avril Haines made similar declarations. The results at the Defense Department to date have been two publications, the first being the department’s “Climate Adaptation Plan,” released in September, which focuses on bases and equipment.

The DCRA identifies 30 key policies or processes that now have to incorporate climate risk, starting with the National Defense Strategy, which guides all budget priorities and plans for the future. The document also points to a broader definition of “climate security,” noting that the main response — “resilience, international development, and governance” — is the responsibility of civilian agencies and civil society. The NIE enumerates the ways climate change is likely to be a geopolitical flashpoint but expresses low to medium confidence about what that will actually mean for US national security, given the lack of data and analysis that spans the boundaries of scientific and sociopolitical drivers.

These new reports are welcome, if not perfect, but this was the easy part. Real change now comes from the execution of these words, which means committing actual resources — both people and money — to address climate impacts. Getting actual sustained commitment and champions from the military services, combatant commanders, joint staff, and intelligence agencies will be one of the Biden administration’s greatest challenges in moving forward.

Defense leaders would not think of fighting without maps or knowledge of the terrain, so why would we ignore the climate crisis when training and designing our weapons systems? Why would we ignore climate threats if they shape the strategic choices of our allies and adversaries and exacerbate existing tensions and conflicts? For that matter, why would we fail to better understand a trend that is already a geopolitical flashpoint and is challenging our domestic health, safety, and prosperity, from wildfires in California, to this year’s devastating winter storm across Texas, to Hurricane Ida’s grim toll in the East? It would be negligent to do so.

Militaries have always attempted to account for both the physical and human battlespace, and intelligence analysts have always tried to anticipate dangerous trends — accounting for the impacts of climate change is no different.

Sharon E. Burke, former assistant secretary of defense for operational energy, is president of Ecospherics. David W. Titley is president of RV Weather and a retired US Navy rear admiral. He chairs the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine Climate Communications Initiative.