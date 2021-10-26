The turmoil at Lawrence High School, after a year of the pandemic’s toll on students’ socioemotional health, was predictable (“Lawrence grapples with fights,” Metro, Oct. 19). Since the school district was placed in receivership in 2011 (under Jeffrey Riley, who is now the state education commissioner), the personalized attention to each individual teen’s needs has been sacrificed in favor of a focus on scores and data.

In 2007, when I was headmaster of the high school, we opened the new facility with six small schools of 500 students each. The focus was on ensuring that each and every student would be known personally by the school’s teachers, administrators, and counselors.