McCarthy has coached his team to plenty of tournament championships, including winning DCL Championships in four of the last five years. But this season, his team is in uncharted territory.

Newton South has a long history of success in soccer, and Doug McCarthy has witnessed that success first-hand across his 23 seasons as the varsity girls’ coach. But in that time, and even before McCarthy arrived, no Newton South soccer team – boys or girls – has ever finished the regular season undefeated.

“The Newton South girls’ soccer program, just in general, is a pretty well-respected team and program,” said senior captain Tess Ertel. “I think that there’s a lot of pressure on the team as a whole, just because a lot of people look at us with pretty high expectations.”

The success of the 2021 squad, 12-0-4 entering Wednesday’s Dual County League Cup semifinal match against visiting Concord-Carlisle, is compounded by the fact that McCarthy’s starting lineup has just one senior, Ertel, and a completely revamped back line.

Sophomore center backs Nadia Mustafa and Hailey Smith, as well as junior Amelia Everett — the reigning state outdoor mile champion — join Ertel on McCarthy’s new-look back line.

Following the graduation of keeper Olivia Dubin, who now starts at Holy Cross, sophomore Amanda Cosgrove is the starter in goal. The 5-foot-2 Cosgrove has conceded just 10 goals in 16 games this year, good for a .625 goals against average.

“It’s been difficult at times,” Cosgrove said of stepping into a leadership role as a sophomore. “But I just know that I have to stay focused, and by staying focused I can get the whole team focused.”

Cosgrove, who McCarthy described as an athletic, acrobatic goalkeeper, has not shied away from communicating with her back line. It helps that her defenders are some of her best friends, but McCarthy attributed his team’s success to a high level of communication.

“The group playing in the back four and [Cosgrove] really work well together in terms of their communication,” McCarthy said.

But with a young team, it took a while to build that high level of connection.

“We’re constantly all talking to each other, helping each other out, because we know that it’s hard playing with players that you’ve never played with before,” Ertel said.

Because members of the defensive unit are so new to each other, team bonding activities have become exponentially more important for the Lions this season. Team dinners have made a resurgence after a brief hiatus last season due to COVID-19, and McCarthy’s squad has continued the long-standing tradition of what he calls “soccer sisters.”

“[It’s about] players being able to depend and rely on one another on and off the field,” McCarthy said. “And it’s been that way for many, many years. It’s passed down from the older kids to the younger kids on the team.”

“I’ll remember the scores, and I’ll remember the gut-wrenching moments, but for the girls, they remember far more the friendships and the bonding,” McCarthy said.

That culture has allowed for the implementation of a true 10-player attack, which McCarthy has worked to install with all of his teams over the years. The same is true defending or in transition, as he emphasizes the importance of getting all 10 outfield players behind the ball.

“All 10 of our field players are involved … and that’s a lot of the mentality that our players have,” McCarthy said. “They worked really hard to try to accomplish that.”

That mentality presents itself in the fact that Newton South had four of the top 16 points’ leaders in the DCL: junior Bria Abbiati, sophomore Maddie Lewis, and juniors Maddy Genser and Jessie Lee. McCarthy noted that the success of the Lions’ offensive attack begins in the midfield with defensive central midfielder Sienna Masood.

With the postseason looming, Newton South has the opportunity to repeat its DCL Cup championship from a season ago, but Ertel said she has her sights set further down the road in the MIAA Tournament.

“We don’t have a set end to our season, whereas last year we knew when the finals were and that that was our last game,” Ertel said. “And this year we don’t have that, so we look to every single game as our next best opportunity to be successful.”

Corner kicks

▪ Carolina Bettero has scored a program-record 102 career goals for Revere. The senior standout eclipsed the century mark on senior night, in which she scored three times in a 4-0 Greater Boston League victory over Malden.

“That might have been the most memorable night of my career,” said Bettero, who has scored 26 goals for the 10-5-1 Patriots this fall. “To do that on senior night, that’s pretty special.”

A three-sport athlete, Bettero believes that she derives her quick thinking from basketball and physicality and endurance from hurdling on the track and field team.

“She’s an all-around natural athlete,” said Revere coach Megan O’Donnell. “She never quits. She’ll never give up on herself. As great as she is on the field, she is just as good if not better in the classroom and as a person.”

A dynamic finisher, the four-year starter also has 45 career assists, as Bettero frequently draws two defenders and looks to find open teammates. Her scoring touch attracts the attention of opponents, but she also places an arduous responsibility to herself to help the team win at any cost.

“A lot of our plays revolve around sending me on through balls,” said Bettero. “My teammates are really good at setting me up. I wouldn’t be where I am without them and my coaches. I can’t thank them enough for all that they have done.”

▪ As we charge into the final week of the regular season, the remaining undefeated teams in Eastern Mass are Dedham, Dighton-Rehoboth, Hingham, Lynn Classical, Natick, and Newton South.

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 19 Concord-Carlisle at No. 4 Newton South, 5 p.m. –– Following an undefeated season, the Lions (12-0-4) take on the Patriots (10-2-4) in the Dual County League Cup semifinals.

Wednesday, No. 3 Austin Prep at No. 2 Bishop Feehan, 6 p.m. –– The Catholic Central Cup championship features the league’s strongest two squads to crown a champion. The Shamrocks (15-1-1) handed the Cougars (15-1-2) their only loss of the season, a 1-0 final on Oct. 9.

Thursday, No. 9 Natick at No. 15 Wellesley, 3:45 p.m. –– The Redhawks (11-0-4) look to remain undefeated, as they visit the Raiders (10-3-2) in a pivotal Bay State Conference Carey Division matchup.

Thursday, Marblehead at No. 6 Masconomet, 4 p.m. –– Two of the top three teams in the Northeastern Conference meet for the first time this season. Masco (14-2) has scored 49 goals and only conceded 14, while the Magicians (12-3-1) have a 49-16 scoring margin.

Thursday, No. 8 North Andover at Andover, 7 p.m. –– Two rivals, who are both undefeated in Merrimack Valley Conference play, collide in a high stakes Large Division match. The Knights (12-1-3) and Warriors (8-4-3) played to a 0-0 draw on September 30.

Correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.