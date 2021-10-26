Stan Bowman , the Chicago Blackhawks’ general manager and president of hockey operations, resigned Tuesday after an investigation commissioned by the team found he was among a group of leaders who failed to respond promptly to allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010. The Blackhawks hired Jenner & Block to conduct what they called an independent review in response to two lawsuits filed against the franchise: one alleging sexual assault by then-assistant coach Brad Aldrich during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010 and another filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan. Team CEO Danny Wirtz called the report “both disturbing and difficult to read,” and the NHL fined the team $2 million for mishandling the accusations. “Today’s fine represents a direct and necessary response to the failure of the club to follow up and address the 2010 incident in a timely and appropriate manner,” commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “The report makes clear that senior management’s handling of the alleged incident included a failure to report the matter to Chicago ownership, both as to what was alleged and how it was being handled. Bowman said he was stepping aside because he didn’t want to be a distraction for the team.

Basketball

UConn’s Bueckers headlines AP preseason women’s team

Paige Bueckers made history as a freshman and is poised for an even better sophomore season. UConn’s sensational guard was the latest Huskies player to be honored as a preseason Associated Press All-American. She was a unanimous choice. Bueckers was joined on the five-player team by fellow sophomore Caitlin Clark of Iowa, junior Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, and seniors NaLyssa Smith of Baylor and Rhyne Howard of Kentucky. Boston and Howard were on the preseason team last year.

WNBA’s Dream name Padover GM

The Atlanta Dream hired Dan Padover as general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations, with former interim head coach Darius Taylor taking over as assistant GM. The appointments round out the leadership team of the WNBA franchise, which has undergone a radical makeover under new ownership after three straight losing seasons. Padover was WNBA executive of the year the past two seasons as general manager of with the Las Vegas Aces.

Jordan sneakers sell for record $1.472m at auction

A pair of game-worn sneakers won by Michael Jordan — but not Air Jordans — sold at auction Sunday for $1.472 million, shattering a record for game-used footwear. According to Sotheby’s, which handled the auction, the pair of Size 13 Air Ships are the earliest known pair of game-worn sneakers Jordan ever used as an NBA player. He is confirmed to have worn them in his fifth career game, Nov. 1, 1984, when he scored 17 points in the Bulls’ 129-113 loss at Denvers. Photos from the era suggest he may have worn them even earlier than that.

Boxing

Whyte wants to fight Fury for heavyweight title

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte wants his next fight to be against Tyson Fury for the world title instead of rescheduling his canceled bout with Otto Wallin. Whyte last week pulled out of his scheduled fight with Wallin this Saturday, citing a shoulder injury. Whyte holds the WBC interim title and is next in line to fight Fury, the WBC champion who retained his belt by beating Deontay Wilder this month to complete their trilogy.

Golf

Travelers raised more than $2.2m for Conn. charities

The Travelers Championship announced that June’s golf tournament, with limited fans in attendance, raised more than $2.2 million for Connecticut charities. That was up from $1.6 million raised during 2020 when the tournament in Cromwell, Conn., was the third post-quarantine event on the PGA Tour and held without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also was more than the $2.1 million raised during the 2019 tournament. Just under 10,000 spectators per day were allowed in this June. The PGA event, which donates all of its net proceeds, will give money to more than 125 local charities this year, officials said.

