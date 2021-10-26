Carolina Bettero Revere –– The senior surpassed 100 career goals with her three tallies in a 4-0 Greater Boston League win over Malden, the first in program history. She had two goals earlier in the week in a 3-0 victory over East Boston.

Rachael Geniuch, West Bridgewater –– The sophomore recorded nine goals, highlighted by a five-goal performance in a 9-1 nonleague win against Abington. She bagged three more in a 7-3 nonleague victory at Durfee and another in an 8-1 Mayflower win at Avon.

Carleigh Hall, Dighton-Rehoboth –– The senior started the week by notching a goal and an assist in a 2-1 South Coast Conference win over Apponequet. Hall scored the winner in a 1-0 nonleague victory vs. Norton, and another in a 1-0 victory at Dartmouth.