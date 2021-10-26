Carolina Bettero Revere –– The senior surpassed 100 career goals with her three tallies in a 4-0 Greater Boston League win over Malden, the first in program history. She had two goals earlier in the week in a 3-0 victory over East Boston.
Rachael Geniuch, West Bridgewater –– The sophomore recorded nine goals, highlighted by a five-goal performance in a 9-1 nonleague win against Abington. She bagged three more in a 7-3 nonleague victory at Durfee and another in an 8-1 Mayflower win at Avon.
Carleigh Hall, Dighton-Rehoboth –– The senior started the week by notching a goal and an assist in a 2-1 South Coast Conference win over Apponequet. Hall scored the winner in a 1-0 nonleague victory vs. Norton, and another in a 1-0 victory at Dartmouth.
Cait Mullins Marblehead –– The junior impressed with three goals and an assist in a 6-1 Northeastern Conference win against Salem. In a 4-0 nonleague win over Melrose, Mullins tallied a goal and an assist.
Anya Zub, Franklin –– The sophomore scored off a corner kick in a 3-1 Hockomock League victory at Mansfield before adding a goal and an assist in a 5-0 league win over Milford. Zub is tied for third in the Hockomock League in total points with 24 (18 goals, 6 assists).
Congratulations Carolina on your 100th Career goal tonight… your teammates and coaches are so proud of you… 1st in RHS history…⚽️ @BostonHeraldHS @EMGSCA pic.twitter.com/Mdaitc5uve— Megan (@RhsGirlSoccer19) October 22, 2021
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.