The two former employees of the Washington Football Team delivered a stack of letters to the desk staff at the Intercontinental New York Barclay hotel. They asked that the letters be delivered to the 32 owners.

NEW YORK — The NFL owners came here on Tuesday to talk about football business — the state of officiating, concussion data, COVID-19 protocols, and stadium updates in Buffalo and Chicago.

The letter demanded transparency and accountability from the investigation into the toxic, sexist, and misogynistic workplace environment that cultivated under Daniel Snyder’s watch for two decades.

“I want everybody to know the heinous things that happened in that organization,” Coburn said. “I think the owners deserve to know. I think the league, the fans, the sponsors, everybody needs to know the truth of what happens there, and what will continue to happen there with the leadership in place.”

There has been an appalling lack of accountability for Snyder or anyone associated with the WFT. Snyder was temporarily removed from day-to-day operations of his team, and his team fined $10 million, but that was basically it. The team is now controlled by Snyder’s wife, Tanya, and it’s only a matter of time before Snyder gets control back.

Commissioner Roger Goodell did not speak to the media at Tuesday’s meeting, and several owners and league employees declined to comment on the handling of the investigation.

“That’s something between the league and the various people involved,” said Jets owner Woody Johnson, the only one willing to speak to the media on Tuesday. “I’m not really going to opine on that.”

The NFL appeared to be doing the right thing in the summer of 2020 when it hired Beth Wilkinson to conduct a top-to-bottom investigation of the WFT organization. This was ordered after more than 40 women came forward to the Washington Post detailing a pattern of sexual harassment, misogyny, and borderline prostitution.

“Honestly, that’s a low number,” Nunez said. “I know people who did not involve themselves in the investigation, out of fear, retaliation or they wanted to move on.”

Wilkinson spent 10 months on the investigation and interviewed more than 150 people. The NFL’s press release in July noted that the WFT culture was “highly unprofessional,” that “bullying and intimidation frequently took place,” and that “ownership and senior management paid little or no attention to these issues,” and in some cases “engaged in inappropriate conduct themselves.”

But the NFL ordered Wilkinson not to produce a written report, instead asking her for a verbal recollection. This from the same league that received a 243-page, written report from Ted Wells over the Patriots’ deflated footballs.

Nunez, Coburn, and their dozens of former co-workers are furious about the report getting buried.

“To hear that it was orally presented was kind of a slap in the face,” Nunez said. “We want them to make [them] accountable, especially Dan Snyder for letting this happen over and over again for years.”

The only person to face any accountability from the investigation has been Jon Gruden, whose sexist and racist e-mails to former WFT president Bruce Allen were leaked to the media and led to him resigning as Raiders coach.

The NFL has 650,000 e-mails that it is keeping private, as well as the details of hundreds of interviews it conducted.

“The NFL should not be allowed to encourage employees to come forward at great personal and professional risk to speak to investigators, only to sweep the results of that investigation under the rug,” read the letter, which was signed by Nunez, Coburn, and 10 other former WFT employees. “The NFL must make public the findings of the investigation into the WFT. We are calling on you to demand that the NFL make the findings public. We are calling on you to do the right thing.”

The most notorious incidents revolve around the WFT’s cheerleading squad. The cheerleaders were allegedly encouraged to get close with suite holders and team sponsors who were invited to calendar photo shoots. Snyder also had a $1.6 million settlement with a former employee in 2009.

“It sounds terrible, but they were trying to pimp them out,” said Coburn, who was a cheerleader from 1997-2001 and an employee until 2011, helping run the cheerleading squad. “There’s lots of demeaning comments, objectifying comments, lots of threatening intimidation. I felt that I had to stay there longer because I felt like I had to protect [the cheerleaders].”

But the incidents didn’t just involve the cheerleaders. Nunez was in sales and suites during her tenure from 2015-18.

“I know a lot of people want to talk about how this happened years ago, but I was within the last three or four years,” Nunez said. “There are top-tier employees who make comments about what you’re wearing, your looks, and you’re supposed to just brush it off.”

Nunez said she was encouraged to speak of her experiences to the WFT’s assistant general counsel in 2018, but nothing came of the conversation, and she was fired in 2019. WFT had a tiny human resources department that has since become more robust and formalized since this past summer as a result of the investigation.

“When something happens to you, you should be able to go to HR and have an interview and have something happen after it,” Nunez said. “There was nothing.”

But now Congress is getting involved. The NFL received a letter last week from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform requesting documents and information about the WFT investigation and why the NFL never asked for a written report from Wilkinson.

“The NFL’s lack of transparency about the problems it recently uncovered raise questions about the seriousness with which it has addressed bigotry, racism, sexism, and homophobia — setting troubling precedent for other workplaces,” wrote the committee. “We hope and trust that the NFL shares the Committee’s goal of protecting American workers from harassment and discrimination.”

So far, the NFL hasn’t shown that it supports that goal. That’s why Nunez and Coburn came here on Tuesday with a plea for the owners.

“I know my story and what I experienced there, and I want my story, Melanie’s story, everyone’s story to be released. Because this is not OK,” Nunez said. “We need accountability now.”

