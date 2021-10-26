“Marwin is a switch-hitter. He gives me a lot of flexibility in positions, and he has World Series experience,” manager Dusty Baker said. “You know he’s not going to be like in awe of the game or the situation.”

The Houston Astros put utilityman Marwin Gonzalez back on their roster before Game 1 on Tuesday night, deciding outfielder Jake Meyers would not be ready because of an injured left shoulder.

HOUSTON — There is still one member of the 2021 Red Sox with a chance to win the World Series.

That’s what the Sox thought when they signed Gonzalez to a one-year, $3 million deal just before the start of spring training, he’d be a perfect fit.

Gonzalez was roster Silly Putty, capable of any shape. He started in left field on Opening Day, moved to second base for Game 2, third base for Game 3, and first base for Games 4 and 5 before starting at shortstop in Game 6.

No major leaguer since at least 1900 had started the first four games of a season at four positions.

There was only one problem, and it was a big one: Gonzalez didn’t hit. He had a .589 OPS through April and it fell to .564 by the end of May.

Gonzalez was hitting .205 with a .583 OPS in July when he landed on the injured list with a hamstring strain. He returned in early August and went back into the lineup at second base but was 2 for 14.

The Red Sox released Gonzalez on Aug. 16. He signed with the Astros 11 days later, appeared in three minor league games, then was added to the roster.

“I struggled. It happens in this game,” Gonzalez said. “When you’re good, you’re good. When you’re bad, you’re bad. I had a bad year, that’s all I can say. I got in a bad hole on the offensive side and never got out.”

The Astros were a homecoming for Gonzalez. He played for Houston from 2012-18 before landing a two-year, $21 million deal with the Twins. He bounced from there to the Sox.

Gonzalez has long been a helpful player, a .250 hitter who can play all over the field and pick up some extra-base hits.

Out of nowhere he hit .303 with a .907 OPS, 34 doubles, 23 homers, and 90 RBIs in 2017. We now know that was the season the Astros perfected their ability to steal signs and signal their hitters.

Gonzalez was one of the first Astros players to express his remorse after the extent of the scheme was revealed in 2020.

“It’s something that happened. There’s not much more I can say. I’m just glad to be back in the World Series,” Gonzalez said. “It’s a special feeling to be on the roster.”

Gonzalez hit .176 in 14 games for Houston at the end of this season but did pop three homers and drive in eight runs. He was left off the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs but told to stick around in case he was needed.

“I tried to help my teammates in the first two series. I did what I could,” Gonzalez said. “It was strange to face the Red Sox because I knew all of those guys. But that happens sometimes.”

Gonzalez believes the Sox are going in the right direction.

“Xander [Bogaerts] and Raffy [Devers], those guys are superstars. They’re great players and better people. Alex [Cora] is the right manager for them,” he said. “That team will be good for a long time. They proved how good they were.

“Nobody was expecting anything of us in spring training and we told you guys we were going to be good. They almost went to the World Series.”

Gonzalez will make out well financially. He’ll get playoff shares from the Red Sox and one from the Astros.

Gonzalez could be helpful for the Astros to have around. He has 35 games and 125 plate appearances of postseason experience and can handle any defensive position outside of pitcher, catcher, and center field.

“It was a tough season for me personally, but I got to play on two good teams,” he said. “If I can do something to help the Astros win, that’s what I will remember.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.