“As still a new program, we have lived a lot of years with maturity, and a lot of years with immaturity,” said coach Erin Hamlen , who has been with the program since its 2015 start.

Merrimack’s team, still relatively young compared with its Hockey East peers, jumped into the fray and made some of the biggest additions of any team in the league. The Warriors wanted to jump-start their experience level — and fast.

The transfer market in women’s college hockey has been heating up for a few years, but when the NCAA allowed most student-athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it made the transfer market a transfer superstore.

Hamlen and her main recruiter, assistant head coach Chris Hall, brought on three notable transfers for this season: former WCHA All-Rookie Team defender Teghan Inglis from Ohio State and forwards Madison Oelkers from Minnesota State and Emily Oosterveld from Clarkson.

Though they had seen all three in various recruiting tournaments in the past, much of the transfer process took place on film and FaceTime. In Oelkers’s case, they didn’t have to go far for that film.

“We had played against Madison, and we remembered her from that game because she took off by one of our D and scored,” said Hamlen.

They were strategic in bringing in the players.

“The three of them had different experiences,” said Hamlen. “Two of them having played in the WCHA, they brought a level of physicality. And Emily also played in that style as well, and that is a little more of the identity we are trying to build with our program.”

In women’s college hockey, it has been said that Eastern teams are more cerebral and Western teams are more physical, though that old stereotype is changing. Merrimack is leaning into that, and not only brought in transfer players with that style, but designed its schedule so it plays teams already with that identity. The Warriors opened with Minnesota State and defending national champion Wisconsin.

“Definitely playing two WCHA games early was a good test,” said Inglis.

For Inglis, the style of play was a fit, but so was the relationship with the coaches and school.

“It has really benefited me being at a smaller school,” said Inglis, an engineering major. “When school is going well for me, hockey goes well for me, because I’m not as stressed.”

The transfer trio also bring a new element to practices.

“All three of them are very energetic,” said Hamlen.

“I try to give my full effort in every single drill,” said Inglis. “It raises your preparation if you are practicing with someone giving 100 percent.”

Though Merrimack is 0-8-1, Inglis scored twice in an Oct. 16 tie against Boston University that ended with the Warriors winning the shootout and earning an extra point. They lost have three of their last five by just one goal, and Hamlen and Inglis both think that the team’s improved compete level will change that quickly, possibly this weekend against UConn and Maine.

Going strong

The last two seasons have not been easy for Roslindale’s Caitrin Lonergan. After transferring to three-time national champion Clarkson in 2019 following three standout years at Boston College, Lonergan suffered a shoulder injury in the Golden Knights’ first game of the season. She had surgery and was red-shirted for what was to be her senior season.

The Noble and Greenough product returned to the ice in the fall of 2020, but Clarkson’s schedule was gutted when most of ECAC Hockey opted not to play the 2020-21 season.

“There were only four teams in our league who played, so we kept playing the same teams over and over again,” said Lonergan.

Even with the familiar opponents, Lonergan jumped back into her high-scoring ways, collecting 14 goals and six assists in the limited action. She was a finalist for ECAC Player of the Year and a top 10 finalist for the national Patty Kazmaier Award.

Thanks to the extra year of eligibility, Lonergan has a bonus opportunity to make an impact at Clarkson (5-1-2). She leads the Golden Knights with five goals and six assists, good for fifth in the league.

Though she is known for her offensive ability, she feels like her extra years of college hockey have improved her defensively.

“When you are in high school, you focus on scoring goals,” said Lonergan, who has accepted a coaching position back in Boston for after graduation. “But when you get to college, coaches harp on the defensive side. My maturity, confidence, and my defensive game have grown since I started college hockey.”

Local ties

The US Women’s National Team dropped its first two games in this fall’s My Why Tour, a pre-Olympic series against Canada. On Friday, former Northeastern forward Hayley Scamurra tallied the lone US goal in a 3-1 loss in Pittsburgh. BC product Cayla Barnes led the US Monday in Hartford, getting a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss. Canada’s first goal was scored by BU alum Victoria Bach, thanks to a helper from fellow Terrier Marie-Philip Poulin. The tour continues Nov. 21 in Kingston, Ontario.