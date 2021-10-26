The third-ranked Tigers wasted no time, with senior midfielders Rialto Janairo and Will Rooney scoring first-half goals on the way to a 2-1 win over No. 20 Weymouth.

The Newton North boys’ soccer team entered Tuesday’s Bay State Conference match against Weymouth determined to win what could have been the final home game for the 12 seniors on their roster.

“We wanted to make sure our seniors got to contribute, and all of the seniors on the roster were able to do that,” Newton North coach Roy Dow said. “We came out with some good energy, playing the best we can, being our best selves, and I don’t think [Weymouth was] quite ready for that at the beginning.”

Following a spell of high pressure from the Tigers 15 minutes into the game, senior midfielder Emi Gisholt whipped a cross onto Janairo, who took the ball down and netted the opener. Janairo, who has recorded eight goals and four assists in 16 games, made the transition from holding midfield to an attacking role this season.

Dow said the senior has played a key role in the Tigers’ success.

“We’re asking him to go play a position that he hasn’t really played before, further up the park, and he’s been doing a job for us,” said the coach. “It’s good to see him get rewarded with some big goals and big moments.”

Newton North (12-0-4) continued to press Weymouth throughout the half, and the Tigers won a free kick around midfield with 12 minutes remaining. Captain Andrew Nielsen played a quick free kick over top of the Wildcats’ defense into Rooney, who controlled the ball out of the air and placed the winner, his tenth goal of the season, into the back of the net.

Rooney, a four-year varsity player who was All-State at center back last season, moved into a midfield role this year.

“We’re lucky to have a lot of kids who are soccer players first and good athletes second,” Dow said. “He definitely fits that bill.”

It was a tale of two halves, however, as momentum flipped to favor the Wildcats (7-3-6) in the second half. After finding success possessing the ball in the final third, Weymouth scored a header off a corner with five minutes left to cut the lead in half, 2-1.

Dow said battling back from a 1-0 deficit to tie No. 7 Framingham (9-1-5), 1-1, last week gave his team the confidence to stay calm and see out the win. The Tigers have their eyes set on winning the Carey Division title as they gear up to play division foe Brookline (7-3-6) on Thursday. Weymouth will travel to battle Herget Division leader Needham (12-0-4), the Globe’s fourth-ranked team, Thursday.

Holliston 3, Westwood 2 — The Panthers (13-1-1) secured the Tri-Valley League Large title with the win over the visiting Wolverines.

Nauset 4, New Bedford 2 — Nate Watring, Arlo Lawless, and Will Schiffer (2 goals) scored for the top-ranked Warriors (14-0-2) in their nonleague win.

Peabody 2, Beverly 1 — After Nick Braganca gave Beverly (9-4-2) a 1-0 lead off of a corner at the start of the second half, Nathan Braz scored with 24 minutes left to tie the game, 1-1, and Victor Maciel netted the winner with four minutes left to give the Tanners (6-9-1) the Northeastern Conference win.

Walpole 1, Wellesley 0 — Junior Will Richer headed in a goal off a corner, giving the Timberwolves (6-6-5) a Bay State Conference win.

Field hockey

Marshfield 2, Duxbury 1 — Lyla Hunter and Erin Boyd scores for the Rams (11-4-3) in the Patriot League win.

Newburyport 3, North Reading 0 — Second-half goals from Rita Cahalane, Meghan Murray, and Leela Kowalski propelled the Clippers (5-6-2) to the Cape Ann League win.

West Bridgewater 1, Middleborough 0 — Derek Thorburn tallied the lone goal for the Wildcats (15-2-1) in the nonleague matchup.

Westford 3, Bedford 3 — Shannon Young, Lauren Barnes, and Abby Morrissey tallied in the shootout to lift the Bucs (8-5-4) to the first-round win in the Dual County League tourney. The game is recorded as a tie for the MIAA power rankings. Abbey Morrissey scores all three goals for Bedford in regulation.

Girls’ soccer

Braintree 1, Natick 1 — Loli Morales scored the tying goal with 20 minutes remaining Braintree (3-11-2), as the hosts held the visiting No. 9 Redhawks (11-0-5) to one goal in a Bay State Conference tie.

Marblehead 2, Saugus 0 — Cait Mullin opened the scoring for the Magicians (13-3-1), finding the back of the net on a free kick by Annie Sheridan before setting up Samantha Dormer for the second goal in the Northeastern Conference matchup. Keeper Catherine Comstock recorded her ninth shutout of the season.

North Andover 8, Lawrence 0 — Eight players scored for the Scarlet Knights (12-1-3) and keepers Logan Crane and Katelyn Bush combined for the Merrimack Valley Conference shutout in goal.

Girls’ volleyball

Billerica 3, Bedford 1 — The No. 12 Indians closed out an 18-2 regular season with a 25-20, 26-24, 21-25, 25-23 nonleague win over the Bucs. Stephanie Sardella had 10 kills while Jess Maillet added 6. Grace Jones played strong defense for the Indians and chipped in 8 service points. Kailey Roche ran the offense with 21 assists. Abby Downs added 10 service points and 5 kills.

Case 3, New Bedford 0 — Sophomore Hannah Storm (12 kills, 8 digs), junior Olivia Silva (23 assists), and junior Jamie Moniz (7 kills, 7 aces) led the Cardinals (15-3) to the nonleague win.

Greater Lawrence 3, Whittier 1 — Janeily Alvarez racked up 14 aces and 16 assists in the Commonwealth victory, part of a season-high 31 team aces for the Reggies (5-13). Esmeralda Rojas and Kaylin Martinez each tallied nine kills and Kiara Morales had 23 digs.

King Philip 3, Attleboro 0 — Juniors Sami Shore (10 kills, 2 digs, 3 aces), Ahunna James (9 kills 2 blocks, 2 aces), and Emily Sawyer (7 kills) paced the No. 9 Warriors (19-0) past Attleboro (9-8) in a Hockomock League matchup, 25-23, 25-17, 25-8.

Oliver Ames 3, Foxborough 1 — Sarah Hilliard (18 kills), Claire O’Rourke (10 kills, 7 aces), Hadley Rhodes (28 assists), and Maddie Homer (27 digs) all proved pivotal for the Tigers (14-4) in the Hockomock home win.

Brandon Chase, Ethan Fuller, Oliver Glass, Ethan McDowell, and Christopher Williams contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

