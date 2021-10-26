The only things left in the regular season are runs at records for wins (22) and points (72) as the Revolution meet the Colorado Rapids Wednesday and Inter Miami Nov. 7 at Gillette Stadium. Then it will be time to prepare for the playoffs, which run from Nov. 20-Dec. 11.

The Revolution (21-4-7, 70 points) wrapped up a place in the postseason more than a month ago, clinched the Eastern Conference title after 29 games, and last weekend were assured of their first Supporters’ Shield as the team with the league’s best record.

Tension usually surrounds the Revolution’s final games of the regular season, as they go to the wire contending for a playoff berth. But most of the drama has been eliminated this season, replaced by an atmosphere of anticlimax.

In setting preseason goals, the Revolution apparently never considered taking the Supporters’ Shield. But now that they have clinched it, they have a chance to be considered among the best teams in the league’s 26-year history — if they can win the MLS Cup.

“We know now what it takes to be Supporters’ Shield winners and how long of a season it’s been, and we’re not ready to just shut down now,” defender A.J. DeLaGarza said Tuesday. “So, we have two games left and there’s some things we need to work on and clean up. And then the playoffs, we know, is the ultimate goal for every team.

“You can win a Supporters’ Shield and go out in the first round and you won’t be remembered. So you have to now put the whole season together into the playoffs and come home with the MLS Cup if you want to be remembered as one of the best teams ever.”

The Revolution will have plenty of time to get ready for the postseason — maybe too much, since they have earned a first-round bye and might not get started until Nov. 30. They closed with an away record of 10-3-4 after a 2-2 tie at Orlando City Sunday, and will have home-field advantage through the playoffs.

Against Orlando City, the Revolution went with mostly reserves in falling behind by two goals, then finished with an all-out devastating offensive from the 81st minute on as Adam Buksa scored twice and nearly completed a hat trick.

“Yeah, we were all joking that we got the same polo and same sweater we’ve been wearing all year,” DeLaGarza said of the team’s travel outfits. “So, we’re happy to be able to throw that away now and really focus on the remaining five games here at home.

“And I know how important those are, because I’ve been in four MLS Cups, and three of them were at home. I know how home-field advantage works and I think everybody around this league does.

“Most teams have a better record at home than they do on the road. We just so happen to have a decent record on the road as well this year. But I think we have a team and a stadium that people might not be used to, so hopefully we can take advantage of it.”

Playing for the Los Angeles Galaxy under Bruce Arena, DeLaGarza won MLS Cups in Carson, Calif., in 2011, ‘12, and ‘14 and lost on penalty kicks to Real Salt Lake in Seattle in 2009.

Winning is nothing new for Arena, the Revolution’s sporting director/head coach, who last week became the first coach to take four Supporters’ Shields, and has five MLS Cup victories (matching the Revolution’s number of MLS Cup defeats).

“I believe we only have one goal left and we’re going to try to win an MLS Cup,” Arena said. “And I know from experience that it’s not easy, but that’s how we’ll prepare our team over the next month to get ready to do well in MLS Cup.”

Even Arena has seldom built up such a comfortable margin at this time of the season. The Revolution have compiled an 11-1-3 (36 points) home record, 3 points short of the team record.

“We want to make sure that whenever we play at home, our opponents know it’s going to be a hard game, and nobody walks out of our stadium with 3 points,” Arena said. “That’s been the case most times this year.

“So it’s important in our next two games that we try to win those games. And Colorado will be a great test tomorrow, because they’ve proven to be among the top five teams in the league this year.”