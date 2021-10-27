The ruling focused on intangible loss, which happens when your damaged vehicle is fully repaired but its resale value plummets nonetheless.

The state Supreme Judicial Court opened the door for car and light truck owners to collect millions of dollars more in insurance claims after their vehicles have been damaged in a crash.

Last week, the state’s highest court dealt a big victory to anyone who owns a motor vehicle in the state and has the misfortune of getting in a crash.

It seems pretty obvious that, given the choice between a vehicle that’s been in a crash and one that hasn’t, buyers want the unscathed one. There’s less chance of something going wrong. And that’s what accounts for intangible loss, which in the insurance industry is referred to as “inherent diminished value,” or IDV.

Until last week, the law in Massachusetts didn’t recognize IDV and auto insurers didn’t cover it.

Here’s what you should know about it:

Q. In what circumstances does this ruling apply?

A. It comes into play when your car or truck has been damaged by another driver who is at fault. Let’s say you are hit by someone running a red light. Your claim isn’t against your own insurer. It’s against the at-fault driver’s insurer. And that at-fault driver is required to have insurance — it’s compulsory in Massachusetts to be insured for causing damage to someone else’s property. (If you are unfortunate enough to get hit by a scofflaw driving an uninsured car you have to sue them personally for damages.) The minimum amount of coverage for damage to someone else’s property in Massachusetts is $5,000, but most drivers have many times that amount to keep their personal assets (like a house) off-limits in a lawsuit. Check your policy to make sure you are adequately insured.

Q. So the at-fault driver’s insurer is now required to pay for more than the cost of repairing my damaged car?

A. That’s at the heart of last week’s ruling. Until now, insurers have paid only for the cost of repairs. That’s fine to get you back on the road. But your vehicle is almost certainly worth less, through no fault of your own. The question is: Who absorbs that loss in value — you or the at-fault driver’s insurer? Last week, the SJC said it’s the at-fault insurer who takes the loss.

Q. How much value does a damaged automobile lose in IDV?

A. Every case is different. But it can be thousands of dollars. I asked iSeeCars.com, a Woburn-based national car search engine company, to find an example. It identified two identical 2014 Jeep Wranglers listed for sale. The difference was one had been in a severe crash and a minor one, while the other had no crashes. The price of the one with the crashes was $3,600 lower, or about 12 percent. Online auto sites I checked pegged the loss in value due to a crash at 10 percent to 25 percent.

I also checked with Carfax, a web-based service that supplies vehicle history reports on used cars and trucks, including on crashes (rating them from minor to severe), based on the reports it receives from police, auto repair shops, and other sources. Its data show a repaired vehicle after a severe crash loses about $2,000 in value on average, while the average loss for all vehicles in crashes is about $500.

Q. Did the SJC set any conditions on consumers collecting for IDV?

A. Yes. Getting compensated for IDV is not automatic. The burden is on claimants to prove and quantify their loss.

Q. How do you prove and measure IDV damages?

A. The court decision doesn’t say. But the case brought on behalf of three consumers by Salem attorney Kevin J. McCullough now moves to a new phase, in which the consumers will try to prove their damages. Most likely, they will hire experts, such as licensed appraisers, to testify in court. They may cite data showing loss from auto valuation companies, such as Carfax, NADA, and Kelley Blue Book.

If they succeed, their strategy no doubt will be followed by others.

Insurers are likely to push back with experts of their own questioning whether IDV can truly be proven or measured. In earlier stages of the case decided last week, a lawyer for insurers argued IDV may be impossible to calculate, and therefore should not be recognized.

Q. Does this mean that car owners will have to go to court to enforce IDV payments?

A. No, not necessarily. The SJC directed the IDV case back to Superior Court, where the question of proof will be tested. If, after hearing evidence, the judge finds that the consumers proved their cases, insurers may appeal, perhaps winding up back at the SJC. And if the finding is ultimately upheld on appeal, it may emerge as strong enough precedent to dissuade insurers from challenging future claims in court.

Q. Do other states allow IDV?

A. Yes, as the SJC noted, “numerous other states recognize and permit recovery of IDV damages.” The website coverage.com names 15 states that allow it, including New York, Florida, Virginia, and Illinois.

Q. When is the new rule on IDV effective?

A. It was effective on Oct. 19, the day of the SJC ruling.

Q. Can I make a claim for a crash that happened before the ruling?

A. Whether the ruling is retroactive isn’t clear, and may become the subject of a future lawsuit. There’s a credible argument to be made that IDV should be allowed going back six years, based on the statute of limitations in contract cases. The courts will decide.

Q. If my car is damaged in a crash and I am at fault can I get IDV?

A. No, the law in Massachusetts doesn’t allow it under those circumstances, although that may well be challenged too.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.