(Bloomberg) — Singapore’s Covid-19 daily case count surged above 5,000 for the first time due to an unusual spike within a few hours, which health ministry officials are looking into.

A total of 5,324 new cases were detected as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, with 4,651 in the community and 661 in the migrant-worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health said in its daily status report. There are 66 critically ill patients who are intubated in intensive-care units, and 76 unstable and under close monitoring.

“The infection numbers are unusually high today, mostly due to many Covid-positive cases detected by the testing laboratories within a few hours in the afternoon,” the release said. “MOH is looking into this unusual surge in cases within a relatively short window, and closely monitoring the trends for the next few days.”