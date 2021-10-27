Recent sightings (through Oct. 19) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A Bell’s vireo was found at Fort Hill in Eastham. Other sightings there included a bald eagle, 2 Northern bobwhites, a Virginia rail, 2 merlins, a yellow-breasted chat, a dickcissel, and an Eastern meadowlark.
Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 2 little gulls, a white-rumped sandpiper, a parasitic jaeger, 7 razorbills, 4 lesser black-backed gulls, 20 Forster’s terns, and a Cory’s shearwater.
Other sightings around the Cape included a blue-winged warbler in Falmouth, whimbrels in Eastham and Wellfleet, 3 continuing marbled godwits and 15 willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, a snow bunting at Nauset Beach in Orleans, and a yellow-crowned night-heron in Eastham.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.