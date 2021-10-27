Recent sightings (through Oct. 19) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A Bell’s vireo was found at Fort Hill in Eastham. Other sightings there included a bald eagle, 2 Northern bobwhites, a Virginia rail, 2 merlins, a yellow-breasted chat, a dickcissel, and an Eastern meadowlark.

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 2 little gulls, a white-rumped sandpiper, a parasitic jaeger, 7 razorbills, 4 lesser black-backed gulls, 20 Forster’s terns, and a Cory’s shearwater.