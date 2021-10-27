Need a poncho to fend off the rain? Or some rechargeable hair clippers, perhaps? You may find the face of actor B.J. Novak staring back at you from on the packaging. Novak’s photo has been appearing on random personal care products around the world, and the Newton native is just as entertained by it as we are.
Best known for his role as Ryan on “The Office,” Novak took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal a few of the interesting products that feature the same stock image of his face.
“Stay dry today, Los Angeles,” Novak wrote on an Instagram post that featured a photo of himself wearing a green plastic poncho on a shrink-wrapped package labeled “wet protect.”
Things got even more obscure from there. Novak, a Harvard grad, included photos of the image used on cologne in Sweden, on face paint in Uruguay, and on an electric razor and hair clippers.
Novak went on to explain that the image was “mistakenly” added to a public domain website years ago, and “now apparently I am on products all around the world,” he wrote in his story.
While the actor could probably easily request the image be taken down, Novak noted he’s “too amused to do anything about it.”
This isn’t the first time an actor’s face has appeared in unlikely places. Simu Liu, known for his hit movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which premiered last month, has repeatedly poked fun at his past when he modeled for stock images.
Liu has previously addressed his stock photo past on his own Twitter page, writing in February 2020, “Legitimately wondering if I am the greatest stock photo model of all time. Totally unrelated note, please stop buying these photos.”
