Need a poncho to fend off the rain? Or some rechargeable hair clippers, perhaps? You may find the face of actor B.J. Novak staring back at you from on the packaging. Novak’s photo has been appearing on random personal care products around the world, and the Newton native is just as entertained by it as we are.

Best known for his role as Ryan on “The Office,” Novak took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal a few of the interesting products that feature the same stock image of his face.

“Stay dry today, Los Angeles,” Novak wrote on an Instagram post that featured a photo of himself wearing a green plastic poncho on a shrink-wrapped package labeled “wet protect.”