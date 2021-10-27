As Pixar has explained, the backstory to Buzz Lightyear , the toy, is that he was inspired by an “epic blockbuster film” about a pilot turned space ranger. “Lightyear” is that film, providing human Buzz Lightyear’s origin story. It will hit theaters 27 years after Buzz, the toy, voiced by Tim Allen, was first introduced in the 1995′s “Toy Story.”

Disney-Pixar released a teaser trailer for “Lightyear,” the “Toy Story” prequel on Wednesday, which is set to hit the big screen on June 17, 2022. The film tells the story of the “original Buzz Lightyear,” voiced by Sudbury native Chris Evans.

The teaser introduces the hero zipping into an astronaut’s suit, boarding his ship, and blasting off from the launchpad and into space. David Bowie’s “Starman” plays against a swelling orchestral track, as scenes of Lightyear’s life and adventures flash by, ending with the pilot locking eyes on the familiar Space Ranger suit audiences have seen the Buzz Lightyear the toy wear in the previous “Toy Story” films.

The teaser trailer ends with, what else but the famous “To infinity and...” Well, you know the rest.

Evans took to Twitter today to share his excitement about the upcoming film.

“I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song,” he tweeted.

The film is directed and animated by Pixar veteran Angus MacLane, who co-directed 2016′s “Finding Dory” and directed a handful of short films such as “Small Fry” and “Burn-E.” Currently, the only named cast member is Evans.

