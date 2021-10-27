John Boampong pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to interfering with a law enforcement officer during the commission of a civil disorder, receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment for a felony offense, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a Wednesday statement.

A 37-year-old Boston man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison for shooting at police officers during the violence that broke out in the city early on June 1 last year, following mostly peaceful protests over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, officials said.

US District Court Judge William G. Young sentenced Boampong to five years in prison and three years of supervised release, according to the statement.

Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell said someone could easily have been killed when Boampong shot 11 rounds in the direction of “officers working a chaotic and dangerous scene” after “a peaceful demonstration in Boston devolved into lawless attacks on property and people.”

“Violence leads to no good outcome, and for Mr. Boampong it led to federal charges and prison,” Mendell said in the statement.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, said Boampong’s actions, endangering police and bystanders, were “utterly reprehensible.”

“For the duration of his sentence, John Boampong will not be able to put others in harm’s way with his reckless actions,” Bonavolonta said in the statement.

Boampong’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

On May 31 last year, thousands gathered in Boston for peaceful protests over Floyd’s killing, which led to the conviction in April of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

Later that night and into the morning of June 1, some of those gathered in Boston began engaging in “violence, vandalism, looting, and destruction of police property, including the burning of at least one police vehicle on Tremont Street,” prosecutors said.

About 3 a.m., Boampong was driving near the intersection of Arlington and Boylston streets, in front of a looted store, when police told Boampong and his passengers to leave, but the passengers “became verbally combative towards the officers,” prosecutors said.

Boampong put the car in reverse and began backing up in the direction of several officers and another vehicle, despite police ordering him to stop, and then drove away, according to the statement.

He soon returned, parked on Providence Street, “and shot at least 11 times in the direction of officers, including a deputized federal officer,” according to the US attorney’s office. Police took cover behind vehicles and other objects and were unharmed, though bullets broke windows in two apartments in a building behind them, prosecutors said.

Later, police stopped Boampong’s car and found a Sig Sauer P230 9mm pistol on the front passenger-side floor mat and a holster beneath the driver’s seat, where Boampong had been sitting, according to the statement.

The gun was later found to have Boampong’s fingerprint on it, though he was barred from having a firearm or ammunition because he was facing criminal charges from the state that carried potential sentences of more than a year, prosecutors said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.