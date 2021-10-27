Saturday’s event was organized by former at-large city councilor candidate and community leader Said Abdikarim, who held a community meeting in Roxbury in advance to discuss what issues local voters wanted the candidates to address. Two Globe reporters, including this one, were asked to moderate the event and wrote the questions posed to the candidates, using Abdikarim’s notes.

Members of Boston’s African immigrant and Muslim communities were hoping to hear from both mayoral candidates on a host of important issues during a forum in Roxbury on Saturday. Instead, many now say they feel snubbed after Michelle Wu did not attend the event in person, appearing via Zoom from a car and leaving halfway through the forum.

The event was split into three hour-long sessions, with the first reserved for the mayoral candidates. More than 50 people attended through the course of the day, including about two dozen during the mayoral session. The subsequent sessions featured at-large city council candidates and a handful of other council candidates in the third slot.

Wu’s rival Annissa Essaibi George attended in person and ended up having most of the floor to herself after Wu, appearing on a TV connected to Zoom, left the event midway due to a scheduling conflict.

The situation left an unflattering impression, some community members said. The Globe spoke with several community members who expressed their disappointment but did not want to go on the record.

With just days to go before Election Day, being able to meet and connect with the candidates in person goes a long way for many voters in communities that often feel ignored, they said.

“It’s insulting to us that she was sitting in a car,” said Hussean Fiin, a local community leader who said he canvassed for Wu during her reelection bid for at-large councilor in 2019. He recorded a video of Saturday’s forum for the website ceegaag.com.

The episode, while involving just one forum amid dozens the candidates are attending in the final days of the election, underscores how discrete moments can sway individual votes, even this late in the campaign.

Fiin, for instance, said before Saturday’s event, he knew little about Essaibi George. Now, he said he has convinced his entire six-member household to vote for her. Even his progressive-leaning children, who planned to vote for Wu, are now considering her rival, Fiin said.

“In this democracy, we will definitely express ourselves in the polling booth,” he said.

Organizer Abdikarim said he had shared the details of the event at least a month in advance with both Wu and Essaibi George directly.

In a statement through her spokeswoman, Wu told the Globe, “I’m grateful for the years of partnership and many opportunities to connect with members of the African and Muslim community over my time in City Hall and before, from multiple forums and visits to the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center, to listening sessions with community members, and I was glad to be offered the option to participate remotely in this forum.

“I look forward to continuing and deepening that engagement,” Wu said.

With candidates juggling so many forums, community events, and canvassing, it’s impossible for them to attend every event. But some in this African immigrant community say they wished Wu had prioritized them, particularly if she’s courting their vote. She had visited the ISBCC recently, but Fiin felt this event was a unique opportunity to connect with voters more personally.

“She just told us that she doesn’t need us,” said Fiin, who lives in Dorchester.

The event organizers attempted to accommodate Wu on Zoom by linking her video up to a large TV placed beside Essaibi George. But technical issues meant the audio was still coming through speakers on a laptop, making it difficult for the audience to hear her. Wu also said at one point that she was unable to see anything in the room.

The result was a somewhat chaotic experience.

Midway through the mayoral session, after introducing herself and answering three questions on housing, education, and making the bureaucratic process easier for small businesses owners who don’t speak English, Wu excused herself and the Zoom call was ended.

Essaibi George was then able to answer the remaining questions without any time constraints, and engage with the audience in an intimate way.

When a community member asked her how they could trust that she wasn’t merely there to make false promises, Essaibi George said she was only making promises she intends to keep. She warned against those making unrealistic assurances, an apparent reference to Wu’s free transit idea, which Essaibi George has repeatedly criticized.

Wu was not around to defend her plan.

Wu has held and attended several campaign events within Black communities — even on that jampacked Saturday, the launch of early voting.

That day, according to her Twitter account and Globe photos, Wu kicked off early voting in Mattapan, attended a rally with Senator Elizabeth Warren and state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz outside the Boston Public Library, participated in the Souls to the Polls Black voting town hall at the Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan, spoke at another church in Mattapan, participated in the Black Joy Project mayoral debate, and attended a house party in Dorchester.

But the African and Muslim community forum was an opportunity to connect with a specific Black community with unique needs, Fiin said.

Mothers who attended told community leaders they wanted to hear Wu speak about why local schools don’t have the same resources as the city’s exam schools.

Some questions Wu missed also concerned issues specific to the Muslim community, such as difficulty parking near mosques during large prayer services, women-only hours at public pools and gyms, and official recognition and days off for Muslim holidays.

When she introduced herself at the event, Wu said a local community member was in the room representing her campaign. But community members said this person was unable to answer their questions and appeared to know as much about Wu’s policies as they did.

“If the person feels like they don’t need you, you don’t have to vote [for them],” Fiin said. “It’s democracy.”

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.