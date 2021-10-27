“Too often, politicians come along with empty promises and then leave our communities behind,” she says. “Not me.”

In the commercial — which is backed by a $150,000 buy and goes up Wednesday on broadcast, cable, streaming, and digital — a serious Essaibi George looks straight into the camera and promises to “fight for our families.”

With less than a week to go before Election Day, Annissa Essaibi George is launching what may be her final television ad of the Boston mayoral campaign, a 30-second spot titled “I don’t play politics.”

Essaibi George promises “bold action” on housing affordability, education equity, and COVID-19 response. It’s much the same tone she struck in the campaign’s final televised debate earlier this week, when she pitched herself as the candidate who will take urgent steps to address city crises, while painting her rival, Councilor Michelle Wu as more talk than action.

Public polls have shown Essaibi George trailing her opponent by as much as 30-plus percentage points in recent weeks, a gap that will be hard to make up. In the final stretch of the campaign, she and Wu have been competing for votes in neighborhoods across the city, with a particular focus in communities of color. Both women serve as city councilors.

Essaibi George is working to cast Wu as a head-in-the-clouds idealist who won’t be able to deliver on her grand promises. Wu, for her part, is largely staying above the fray and focusing on her record, pointing to achievements like a pilot for a free bus line as evidence that her vision can be implemented despite the limitations of city government.

Early voting started Oct. 23.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.