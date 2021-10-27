Notably, the super PAC did not report spending money in the Boston mayoral race between city Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. Baker, a Swampscott resident, declined to say in a radio interview Tuesday who he would back between the two.

Massachusetts Majority — which is led by a Baker donor and has tapped the Republican’s campaign staff for consulting work in the past — spent nearly $130,000 in recent days backing 18 municipal candidates, including the mayor of Everett, challengers to incumbent mayors in Framingham and Attleboro, and a Republican state lawmaker running for mayor in Amesbury.

Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday he’s usually not inclined to get involved in many local political races. A super PAC closely aligned with him, however, has not been so shy.

Advertisement

Massachusetts Majority filed paperwork showing it has raised roughly $911,000 so far this year, including donations of $100,000 apiece from Robert Hale, the chief executive of Granite Telecommunications, and John Fish, the chief executive of Suffolk Construction. Fish has been the super PAC’s biggest contributor since it launched in 2019, giving $300,000.

Super PACs are allowed to raise and spend unlimited amounts of money in Massachusetts races, but are barred from coordinating with candidates. Baker aides have said in the past he’s “aware of the effort and is supportive of it.”

Leominster developer Gregg Lisciotti, a Baker donor and a gubernatorial appointee to the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority board, is the super PAC’s chairman.

It’s also proven to be one of the state’s most active groups in municipal and legislative races. The $1.28 million it spent last year was the most by any so-called independent expenditure PAC by more than $1 million.

This year, it’s paid more than $14,200 on digital ads and direct mail supporting Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan’s reelection bid against challenger and city Councilor Tina Cardoso; another $5,530 helping Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, who’s seeking reelection and faces city Councilor Fred Capone; and $9,900 in support of Charlie Sisitsky, who is challenging incumbent Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer.

Advertisement

Donna Colorio, a Worcester city councilor, received the most help — $15,969 in digital ads and mailers. The PAC also put another $8,500 behind Todd McGhee’s campaign against Attleboro’s incumbent mayor, Paul Heroux, and nearly $4,450 backing state Representative James M. Kelcourse, an Amesbury Republican who is running against the city’s incumbent mayor, Kassandra Gove.

The spending covered through Sunday, nine days ahead of Election Day. CommonWealth Magazine first reported the super PAC’s latest spending.

Massachusetts Majority has a history of backing both Republicans and more moderate Democrats, including in the Legislature. In some cases, it’s also lined up money behind candidates Baker has publicly endorsed.

“I’m not usually one whoever gets involved in municipal races,” Baker said Tuesday on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio,” adding the caveat that, in some cases, he’s endorsed candidates that have previously supported him or Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “Generally speaking, I tend to stay out of ones where I don’t have, sort of, a prior history” with a candidate.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.