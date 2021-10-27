But soon after Gavin was tapped by then-Mayor Martin Walsh to lead the city’s effort to crack down on human trafficking, Hayes “started a secret campaign against her because she was a female supervisor on the rise,” Carter said.

“She is someone who gave her life to the Boston Police Department in trying to help women and children who are victims of crime,” Gavin’s attorney, Nicholas Carter, said during opening statements in Gavin’s discrimination trial against the city and her former supervisor, Captain Detective Mark Hayes.

Boston Police Lieutenant Detective Donna Gavin was one of the highest-ranking women on the force and a national expert on human sex trafficking when her career was derailed by a hostile boss who targeted her because of her gender, jurors were told Wednesday in federal court in Boston.

Advertisement

Carter told jurors that Hayes treated Gavin far differently than her male counterparts, keeping a “secret log” about her, secretly auditing her cases, dictating personnel changes in her units, and telling her subordinates to keep her in the dark about a case they were working on with the FBI. He also required her to work in a cubicle, making her the only lieutenant detective in the department who didn’t have a private office.

In her civil lawsuit, Gavin, a 35-year veteran of the police department, accused Hayes and the city of Boston of gender discrimination, creating a hostile work environment, and retaliation. After Gavin filed a complaint against Hayes in 2017, she was transferred to the police academy, where she currently oversees the grading of exams, Carter said. Hayes was rewarded with a transfer to a better position at headquarters, he said.

But a lawyer for the city said that Gavin expected special treatment because her position overseeing the human trafficking and crimes against children units had been created in 2016 at Walsh’s request.

Advertisement

“The evidence you are going to hear is about Donna Gavin’s sense of entitlement, which is easy when the mayor is just a phone call away,” Nieve Anjomi told jurors. “What you are going to learn is that the rules that applied to everybody else in the department did not apply to Gavin.”

Anjomi told jurors he will present evidence that Gavin mistreated subordinates and reached out to Walsh’s cousin and driver, Winifred Cotter, to stop the transfer of two of her friends from the human trafficking unit to make room for two Black detectives. Cotter, a Boston police sergeant detective at the time, is now a superintendent. Walsh immediately called the police commissioner, but the transfers went through, Anjomi said.

Hayes’ attorney, Evan Ouellette, said during his opening statement that Hayes never discriminated against Gavin and was “very transparent” about raising concerns and documenting issues related to her supervision of the units and whether she was following directives about new priorities.

Hayes, a US Air Force veteran who joined the Boston Police Department in 1985, is “very blunt” and “doesn’t mince words,” Ouellette said.

Hayes had no objection when Gavin was named commander of the human trafficking and crimes against children units in because they had worked together for six years with “no significant issues” when she was a sergeant detective in charge of the human trafficking unit, Ouellette said.

He told jurors that “a very large conflict” occurred between Hayes and Gavin when she called Cotter. Hayes believed she “attempted to use her political connections” to overrule his decision to bring the two outside detectives into her unit.

Advertisement

Over time, based on his review of Gavin’s work and reports from her subordinates, Hayes became very critical of Gavin and tried to have her reassigned, Ouellette said.

“His criticism of her was not motivated by her gender,” Ouellette said. “It was motivated by legitimate concerns he had about Gavin’s conduct.”

Gavin, who testified for an hour Wednesday and will resume Thursday, told jurors she joined the police department as a cadet in 1983 after graduating high school and became a patrol officer three years later. She rose steadily through the ranks, becoming a detective in 1991, a sergeant in 2004, and sergeant detective four years later.

She ran the human trafficking unit from 2009 to 2015, winning numerous awards and commendations for her work and offering more than 100 training sessions to judges, health care workers, and law enforcement on how to help victims and target traffickers. After her promotion to lieutenant detective she left the unit, then at the request of Walsh and the police commissioner returned a year later to oversee the combined human trafficking and crimes against children units.

She said she was surprised when Hayes told her to work at a cubicle, alongside employees she supervised, while the two male lieutenant detectives who commanded other units under Hayes were given offices at the front of the building next to Hayes’s suite. She said there was no place for her to have private conversations or meetings.

Advertisement

“A couple of detectives commented to me that people joked about it, that it was disrespectful,” Gavin said.

She said she requested more diversity among employees in the unit — people of color, preferably women — but her superiors assigned a white male detective. Within a month after that detective arrived, he caused a victim to cry and become angry during an interview, Gavin testified.

Gavin said the victim told her that the detective “basically blamed her” for getting involved in prostitution and told her, “You knew what you were getting into.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.