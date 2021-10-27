He was charged in the death of Craig McDonald Jr. of Randolph, who was shot last Friday night as he sat in a parked car in Everett.

Michael Stanton Jr., of Chelsea, was ordered to be held without bail following his arraignment in Malden District Court on a murder charge, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A 19-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing a 20-year-old man in Everett, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

Everett police responded to Revere and Second Streets on the report of shots being fired Friday at 7:57 p.m., the statement said. Officers were then notified that McDonald had been taken to the CHA Everett Hospital Emergency Department, with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead a short time later, the statement said.

McDonald Jr was sitting in a parked car with two friends when a man fired a gun at the driver’s side window and struck him, the statement said.

“After numerous witness interviews, extensive review of surveillance video, and a review of phone records, investigators identified Michael Stanton Jr. as the shooter,” the statement said.

Stanton turned himself in to Everett police Tuesday night and was arrested without incident, the statement said. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 10.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.