Each of the three stores indicted, Underground Express in Boston, Richdale in North Reading, and NT Lucky Variety in Chelsea, face a single charge of conspiracy to evade taxes, the statement said.

Of the 12 individuals indicted last week, four are from Revere, two are from Lynn, two are from Boston, and one each are from Chelsea, Reading, Medford and Malden, Healey’s office said in a statement. They will be arraigned at a later date in Suffolk Superior Court.

Twelve individuals and three stores in Boston, North Reading, and Chelsea, were indicted by a grand jury for their roles in an alleged scheme where lottery tickets were purchased from their true winners to avoid paying state taxes, office of Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday.

Between April 2020 and May 2021, lottery ticket-cashers and store owners or employees, purchased winning lottery tickets from true winners with cash at a discount, the statement said.

The ticket buyers would then claim the tickets and retain a percentage of the winnings, often between 10 and 20 percent, allowing the true winners to avoid state and federal taxes as well as other financial obligations.

Store owners and employees, including MDGolam Talukder-Manik, 57, of Lynn, Ghanshyam Patel, 45, of Malden, and Muhammad Khan, 52, of Medford, allegedly passed tickets to Frank Obey, 80, of Lynn, Kenneth Grossman, 69, of Revere, and their runners, who would present the state with lottery claim forms where they said the winnings were their own, the statement said.

Peter Marano, 52, of Boston, and Adam Derebala, 29, of Revere were both identified as true winners, while Obey, Grossman, and William McNamara, 67, of Revere, allegedly used the lottery to launder money.

John Heller, 73, of Revere, Karl Voelker, 67, of Boston, Paritosh Patel, 48, of Reading, Ghanshyam Patel, Nelson Tejada, 43, of Chelsea, Talukder-Manik, Khan, McNamara, Grossman, and Obey are all charged with conspiracy to evade taxes.

McNamara, Grossman, and Obey, also face additional charges including money laundering and attempting to impede/obstruct administration of Massachusetts tax laws.

Obey is also charged with two counts of false statement under penalty of perjury, while McNamara is charged with one count of that charge.

Marana is charged with tax evasion, and Derebala is charged with failure to file a tax return.









