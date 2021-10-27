The James Otis Elementary School in East Boston on Wednesday won the $100,000 Thomas W. Payzant School on the Move Prize for demonstrating rapid improvement on standardized tests.

The Otis beat out two other finalists for the prize, which is named after a former Boston superintendent and is given out by EdVestors, a Boston education nonprofit. The two other finalists, New Mission High in Hyde Park and the PJ Kennedy Elementary in East Boston, received $30,000 a piece.

The prize was based on results from standardized tests for a five-year period before the pandemic created disruptions in learning. The nonprofit identified several factors behind the Otis’ steady improvement, including, strong school leadership, collaboration with families, and partnerships with local universities and community organizations, particularly in the areas of teacher training and programs that focus on science, technology, engineering, and math.