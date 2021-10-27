Baker spoke at a media briefing in Scituate, along with other state and local officials and officials from the power companies National Grid and Eversource.

“The storm isn’t over yet, especially here on the South Shore, the Cape and the Islands, the South Coast as well as up in the Cape Ann area. We’re still dealing with significant winds, tree damage and power outages,” he said.

The powerful nor’easter that lashed the state with rain and high winds, causing around a half-million power outages, is not over, Governor Charlie Baker warned Wednesday afternoon, adding that restoration of power could be a “multi-day process.”

“National Grid and Eversource and the other utilities are already working to restore power where they can, but in some cases, they do need to wait until the winds come down before it’s really going to be safe to get up into a bucket truck,” Baker said. “At this time, they expect that it will be a multi-day process.”

The National Weather Service has said that winds will decline into the evening, but it will be a slow process. Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said that winds were not expected to die down enough until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Wednesday for crews to “go up in the bucket trucks and focus on power restoration efforts.”

“The timeline is approximately multi-day for full, system-wide restoration,” she said.

Baker and other officials urged people to regard every downed wire as a live wire and cautioned people to drive carefully on roads that may be blocked by downed trees, work crews, or by flooding.

“Just assume every wire is a live wire,” Baker said. “If you need to go out, be careful and keep your eyes open for these crews. ... There are going to be a ton of crews out there.”

Baker said the state had been coordinating with local governments on storm response.

Officials also offered advice to people who have been affected by the storm, asking them not to run generators inside due to the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning, to pay attention to local public safety officials, to monitor news media for updates, and to look out for their neighbors.

“Please check on your neighbors and those in need during this time,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “We appreciate your patience as we work through this.”

Eversource chief executive Joe Nolan said Eversource had over 1,500 “resources” dedicated to the restoration of power to over 280,000 customers.

He said that crews were being brought in from Canada, New Hampshire, and Connecticut to assist.

“Not all of the best linemen in the world work for the New England Patriots. They work for Eversource, and we will get that power back on, and I’m so grateful to our customers for their patience,” he said.

Stephen Woerner, president of National Grid New England, said more than 300,000 customers had been affected in Massachusetts, but about 30 percent had already had their power restored “and we continue our restoration progress.”

“We have acquired crews from outside of the area and brought them in in advance. Additional crews arrived today, and additional crews are arriving tomorrow. And we will stay at this until every single customer’s restored,” he said.





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.