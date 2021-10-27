As the nor’easter hit Quincy early Wednesday morning, heavy winds caused a large amount of roofing materials to blow off an apartment building managed by the city’s housing authority.

Firefighters responded to O’Brien Towers at 73 Bicknell St. in Germantown at around 4:30 a.m. Quincy Deputy Chief Tim Burchill said.

The housing authority replaced the roof roughly six months ago, Burchill said.