As the nor’easter hit Quincy early Wednesday morning, heavy winds caused a large amount of roofing materials to blow off an apartment building managed by the city’s housing authority.
Firefighters responded to O’Brien Towers at 73 Bicknell St. in Germantown at around 4:30 a.m. Quincy Deputy Chief Tim Burchill said.
The housing authority replaced the roof roughly six months ago, Burchill said.
The building sustained water leaks, but there was no structural damage and residents did not have to evacuate, Burchill said. No injuries were reported.
“The wind got underneath it and lifted all the foam and the rubber and all the roofing material right off,” Burchill said. “It was extensive.”
“If you were to look at it you would say, ‘Holy smokes, something collapsed,’” Burchill said. “But it was all just the wind picking it up and dropping it on the ground.”
House authority officials could not be reached Wednesday evening.
